Gervonta Davis’ Mother: Everything You Need to Know About Kenya Brown

The coveted boxing match between Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis and Ryan Garcia showcased the insane punching power of the former. Davis’ personal life is not well known to many boxing fans. However, he shares a special bond with his mother Kenya Brown. ‘Tank’ inherited this earth on 7 November 1994 in the Sandtown-Winchester community in West Baltimore, Maryland.

The neighborhoods where he spent his childhood were among the most crime-ridden areas in the entire city of Baltimore. Moreover, his father, Garrin Davis, hardly stayed around during most of his childhood. It left his mother, Kenya Brown, and his grandmother with the responsibility of bringing him and his siblings up.

Despite their poverty being another major obstacle, Kenya Brown managed to provide education for Davis. ‘Tank’ went to Digital Harbor High School in Baltimore, although he ultimately dropped out to concentrate on his boxing career. However, both of Davis’ parents were heavy drug users, which resulted in his transfer to foster homes multiple times. However, one of Kenya Brown’s interviews also revealed that she didn’t want her son to become a boxer.

But this might spark a question in the minds of his fans. Despite coming from a poverty-stricken family and even his mother being against him boxing, how could Davis continue to train and get better at the sport? Well, the answer lies pretty much in his childhood only.

Gervonta Davis’ uncles got him into boxing

Despite Kenya Brown caring for Davis, her addiction often got the better of her. This is why the 29-year-old was left without much protection often and ended up getting into fights with children who were older than him. Well, it’s one of his uncles who witnessed one of Davis’ early street fights and thought of channeling it toward something positive.

A post from the ‘Los Angeles Times‘ also reveals that it was another uncle of his who paid the cost of his training equipment initially. The pair of his uncles also took him to Calvin Ford’s gym while he was just seven years of age. Most fans may know that ‘Tank’ still trains with Ford to this day.

Despite being just 28-years old, Gervonta Davis, has held world championships across three weight divisions. But looking at his early it can be said that his journey to the top was not an easy one. Well, currently boxing fans are awaiting his return to the ring, which will happen early in 2024, as he had said via one of his ‘X’ updates a few months back.