“Watch Out John Wick”: Fans Go Wild as UFC Legend Georges St-Pierre Combines Boxing & Guns in Training

The noted UFC legend Georges St-Pierre may have said goodbye to his career back in 2017. But he still seems to be pretty much into physical challenges and combat activities as well. ‘Rush’ is also an actor who has appeared in several big-budget Hollywood blockbusters like ‘Captain America: The Winter Soldier’. But through one of his recent videos, ‘GSP’ threw a challenge to the noted Hollywood character, John Wick, played by the noted actor Keanu Reeves on X.

It was probably the shooting part of his video that propelled St-Pierre’s challenge for John Wick, who is also a super-efficient shooter. The caption to his video update on ‘X’ read:

“Watch out John Wick I’m coming! “

Well, a lot of fans may have been taken aback by the video. ‘GSP’ is undoubtedly a combat sports legend. But not many of them could have predicted that he would get into shooting guns someday. His followers also gave their opinions about his post in the comments section. But, a few of them had a similar thought to express.

One such comment read, “Need to have a rematch with Captain America first!”

Another one also expressed a similar thought, “Not going for the rematch with Captain America first?”

One more netizen stated, “John Wick 5 starring GSP!!!”

Another fan posted a hilarious comment. It read, “Georges Wick”

About a month ago, the UFC community was full of rumors about ‘Rush’s’ return to the octagon. Moreover, a few sources also mentioned the event in which he was about to make a return. But it was finally revealed that they had no connection with the reality.

Georges St-Pierre debunked his UFC 300 comeback myths himself

Early in December 2023, St-Pierre took part in a UFC Fight Pass Invitational grappling event against Demian Maia. In its post-event press conference, one of the reporters asked GSP whether he would be a part of the “super-fight” that Dana White had announced for the year 2024. ‘Rush’ gave a straight reply to the reporter’s question. He said. “absolutely not”.

His following words also clarified that every future rumor about his return will be limited to a rumor only as he will never fight inside a cage again. But, the fan reactions to his post reveal that the fans will love to watch him on the silver screen once more. ‘GSP’ might be a lot more interested in this venture as there are minimum health hazards involved in acting.