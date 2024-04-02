“We’re Gonna Lose Two Legends”: Sean O’Malley Reflects on Possibility of Dana White and Joe Rogan Leaving UFC

Sean O’Malley can not bear losing two legends in the UFC. Back in 2022, Joe Rogan said something controversial in one of his podcasts, and the public ‘canceled’ him. Because of this, the UFC did not want him commentating on their cards. When Dana White heard about this, he offered to resign from his position if they were planning to kick Rogan out. O’Malley reacted to the news from the past in a recent podcast episode.

Sean O’Malley co-hosts the TimboSugaShow alongside his head coach, Tim Welch. The podcast airs on YouTube, with the pair talking about everything UFC. In the latest episode of his podcast, O’Malley spoke about the Joe Rogan Dana White situation, along with Blake Kannier, who was Tim Welch’s replacement. He said,

“God imagine if Joe and Dana, because if Joe leaves Dana leaves Dana leaves Joe leaves. We’re gonna lose two legends…Those guys can both run that for a long time.”

Sean O’Malley further went on to say that the pair don’t really need to retire from the UFC because there isn’t a specific age where they need to quit. They could keep running the show for as long as they wanted. As a matter of fact, Joe Rogan and Dana White are essential parts of the UFC. Rogan at the commentary desk and at the ceremonial weigh-ins, and White running the show in the background. If the pair ever decided to leave, it would truly feel like losing an integral part of the UFC.

While on the show, ‘Sugar’ also reflected on the controversial win for Chris Weidman at UFC Atlantic City. While Weidman did win after almost four years against Bruno Silva, there was a lot of controversy surrounding the fight.

Sean O’Malley gives his opinion on the Chris Weidman eye-poke situation at UFC Atlantic City

UFC Atlantic City saw a controversy emerge after Chris Weidman won against Bruno Silva. The referee originally scored the contest for a TKO win for Weidman. However, severe backlashes began to surface after seeing Silva going down due to an eye-poke. O’Malley though, had a different take on the matter, and somewhat sided with Weidman. He stated,

“I’m sure that felt good for Weidman to win, but it’s like God, winning in that fashion. I agree with Weidman when he said you can’t fall to the ground like that.”

Sean O’Malley was also impressed when he learned that Chris Weidman was 39 years old and had undergone 30 surgeries. The win felt more impressive after listening to that fact.

However, Weidman did poke Bruno Silva in the eye twice in a row, which lead to the Brazilian falling to the ground and Weidman then finished the fight.