When Brittney Palmer Clapped Back at Khabib Nurmagomedov Over ‘Useless UFC Ring Girls’ Remark

Souvik Roy
|Published December 15, 2023

(L) Khabib Nurmagomedov, (R) Brittney Palmer. Credit – USA Today Sports

The noted UFC icon, Khabib Nurmagomedov, has formed headlines with several outside octagon moments. Once Khabib wore a t-shirt that read “If Sambo was easy it would be called Jiu-Jitsu”, stirring up a massive controversy. But his remarks on UFC ring girls garnered even more attention from the combat sports community in 2021. Unfortunately, most people chose to stand against ‘The Eagle’ regarding his comments about the UFC ring card girls. This collection of people also included the famous UFC ring card girl, Brittney Palmer herself.

However, it was Nurmagomedov’s archrival, Conor McGregor, who fired at him initially. A tweet from McGregor showcased two female cartoon figures exposing themselves but the male refused to pay heed covering up his eyes. Palmer used McGregor’s tweet to provide a befitting reply to Nurmagomedov’s remarks about ring girls. She retweeted McGregor’s tweet with a caption that read:

“Hahahah sorry not sorry!”

 

It was pretty apparent from Palmer’s update that she was absolutely unapologetic about her job. But she may have used McGregor’s tweet intentionally. It was probably an indication to show that she was with Nurmagomedov’s rival party in this regard. Well, a lot of other combat sports personalities also shared her opinion in this regard.

The noted female boxer Ebanie Bridges also provided a harsh reply to Khabib Nurmagomedov

The famous Australian boxer, Ebanie Bridges, was also among the ones who derided Nurmagomedov’s opinion. It’s pertinent to note that ‘Blonde Bomber’ has also spent several years as a ring girl for boxing and Muay Thai events. But she was utterly disgusted by such a call from Nurmagomedov. She put up the fact that there are a lot of girls who make a living out of this job. Bridges said,

“Boxing is an entertainment sport–it always has been. And ring girls are entertainment. If I was a ring girl now, I’d be gutted if somebody banned me from doing it.”

But while Palmer was brash and unapologetic in her approach to reply to Nurmagomedov, Bridges put up a fact to back her view. She revealed,

“Being a card girl made me want to box more. Card girls ask me all the time how to get into the sport.”

Every fan is entitled to have their own opinion in this regard, but the fact that Bridges put up may be considered a valid one behind allowing ring girls in combat sports events.

