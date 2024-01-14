When Khabib Nurmagomedov Rejected $100 Million Not to Follow Same Path as Conor McGregor

The former UFC icon, Khabib ‘The Eagle’ Nurmagomedov’s persona showcases how humility and strong morals can also earn fighters a huge fanbase in this sport of trash-talking. It was Khabib’s father, the late Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov who got him into fighting. But after he died in 2020, Khabib was left with his mother as his only parent. She wasn’t in favor of Khabib pursuing a career in fighting and asked him to retire. This is why Nurmagomedov fought just once in the UFC after his father’s death. In 2021, his former manager, Ali Abdelaziz, revealed how Khabib even rejected a $100M offer because of his promise to never fight again.

Abdelaziz appeared in an episode of the noted boxing legend, Mike Tyson’s own YouTube podcast, ‘Hotboxin’ with Mike Tyson’, in May 2021. Amidst various other discussions, Abdelaziz also revealed how Khabib had received offers of a boxing match against the noted boxer, Floyd ‘Money’ Mayweather, for a whopping $100M. However, it was Khabib’s promise that made him give up the fight. Abdelaziz said:

“Khabib got offered $100 million after he was retired to fight Floyd Mayweather. $100 million. You can ask Floyd, you can ask everybody, and Khabib said, ‘No, I’m retired. I told my mother I’m retired. I’m gonna keep my word to my mother. If my mother told me to fight again, maybe I will, but right now she told me not to fight.’ He comes from a Muslim culture. We respect our mothers very dearly.”

Most fans may know that it was this boxing match against Mayweather that boosted the bank balance of his archrival, Conor McGregor. But Khabib probably valued his promises more than money. However, a few noted media houses are talking about the possibility of the former UFC lightweight king making a return to the octagon soon. However, a lot of fans may not be aware of the entire story.

A noted UFC legend presented the possibility of Khabib Nurmagomedov headlining UFC 300

It was the famous UFC persona, Chael Sonnen, who sparked the rumors of Nurmagomedov’s return to the octagon. Lately, ‘The Eagle’s’ noted coach Javier Mendez revealed that Khabib had returned to train at his institute, the ‘American Kickboxing Academy’ where he used to train during his UFC tenure as well. Sonnen also highlighted a few words from Mendez where the AKA coach said, “Khabib always goes to practice, but he only trains with me when he’s getting ready for a fight.”

Well, looking at the current situation, Sonnen’s words may turn out to be true as well. Since Dana White had also talked about a super-fight this year, a return of ‘The Eagle’, whom the fans never expected to return, will probably check that box as well. It’s needless to say, that the fans will have their eyes glued to the fight if the UFC manages to get Khabib in the octagon at UFC 300.