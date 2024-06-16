“Will Change Your Life”: Dana White’s Offer to Save UFC Saudi Arabia Event, Revealed by Ikram Aliskerov

The change in the UFC Saudi Arabia main event may have disheartened several fans. But for Ikram Aliskerov, it comes with an opportunity to “change his life”. These were the exact words that the UFC head honcho Dana White said to Aliskerov while seeking his consent to put him in the main event.

The complications related to UFC 303 have been troubling Dana White since the beginning of this month.

On top of all this, Khamzat Chimaev’s illness came at the worst possible time. Despite finalizing the entire UFC Saudi Arabia card beforehand, the Chechen fighter was declared unfit to compete at the main event on 23 June due to being violently ill.

So, to sub him, White found Aliskerov, who is just two fights old in the UFC and he loved the opportunity. However, White also chose to provide him with some extra motivation to enkindle the fire in him.

The UFC President reminded him he would be going up against a former world champion. Win and life will never be the same anymore.

“It’s hard to argue with Dana here. A victory over Robert Whittaker would definitely propel @ikram_aliskerov career. How highly do you rate his chances?”

The 54-year-old has looked to Aliskerov to fix an urgent problem and if the latter succeeds, he would be in a position with the fans that would mean instant stardom.

And when one gets a rare opportunity to get to the top of the food chain and they take it with both hands, they tend to pull crowds. And if you can pull crowds for Mr. White, he will have no other choice but to ride the wave of your name.

But now it depends entirely on Aliskerov to make the most of this opportunity, or not. But if you are a fan, there are several other exciting encounters scheduled for the night that would interest you.

Which other fighters will take to the octagon at UFC Saudi Arabia on 23 June?

It’s quite apparent that fans didn’t want this change in the UFC main event. But the new main event also has the ingredients to become a barnburner.

However, if that doesn’t float your boat, it’s okay. The other bouts scheduled for the night will ensure that the fans won’t be disappointed. Here’s a look at the other fights scheduled for the UFC Saudi Arabia.

Main Card

Robert Whittaker vs. Ikram Aliskerov

Sergei Pavlovich vs. Alexander Volkov

Kelvin Gastelum vs. Daniel Rodriguez

Muhammad Naimov vs. Melsik Baghdasaryan

Johnny Walker vs. Volkan Oezdemir

Prelims

Nasrat Haqparast vs. Jared Gordon

Abu Azaitar vs. Denis Tiuliulin

Shara Magomedov vs. Joilton Lutterbach

Xiao Long vs. Chang Ho Lee

Kyung Ho Kang vs. Muin Gafurov

Rinat Fakhretdinov vs. Nicolas Dalby

Magomed Gadzhiyasulov vs. Brendson Ribeiro

This is the first time that the UFC is having a PPV hosted by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Needless to say, a great fight card like this would mean that Dana White and Co. will walk out with filled pockets after the 23 June event.