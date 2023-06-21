Valorant Breach Guide: How to Play the Initiator from Sweden

Breach can be a really useful Agent if your communication abilities are good in the game. If you are playing with a team of your own, he can really help duelists frag out and take space with his utility. This Breach guide will see the best way to play him in Valorant.

In the current meta, Breach has fallen off because his abilities can be countered quite easily. However, if the timings of those abilities combine well with your teammates being in the right spot, then they can have lots of impacts.

For that, your communication has to be key. Breach is an Agent which depends a lot on communication. In his case, it is crucial that you help your teammates escape from enemies or take space. We will break down his abilities and other things you can do in the game in the upcoming sections.

Breach was one of the best Agents in the early stages of the game. However, people learned how to counter his utility and avoid it. However, in recent times, people have been USING the Breach Ult to steady their aim. There are clips online of people caught in the Breach Ult getting multi-kills or getting kills by stabilizing their aim.

This prompted a lot of players to demand a buff to Breach in the game. We do not know if Riot will provide Breach a buff anytime soon but one can only hope. As we mentioned earlier, if the timing of the utility is right, your teammates can easily get space and kill depending on the situation. Let us look at the abilities.

Q: Flashpoint

EQUIP a blinding charge. FIRE the charge to set a fast-acting burst through the wall. The charge detonates to blind all players looking at it.

E: Fault Line

EQUIP a seismic blast. HOLD FIRE to increase the distance. RELEASE to set off the quake, dazing all players in its zone and in a line up to the zone.

C: Aftershock

EQUIP a fusion charge. FIRE the charge to set a slow-acting burst through the wall. The burst does heavy damage to anyone caught in its area.

X: Rolling Thunder

EQUIP a seismic charge. FIRE sends a cascading quake through all terrain in a large cone. The quake dazes and knocks up anyone caught in it.

Attacker Side Strategies

There are a lot of Breach utility combinations you can use to stun your opponents on the attacker side. However, the most useful piece of utility on attack will be the Fault Line due to its range and effect. It is perfect for providing support to your teammates even if you are far away.

However, be sure to communicate when and where you are going to use your flashes and stuns because you do not want your own utility to hit your teammates. It will not only slow down your team but hamper the site hit. Be ready to trade your duelists as that is the job of an Initiator and Controller Agent.

The Breach flashes are easily turnable. However, even if it catches the enemy off-guard for a split second it is a winner. It is a distraction small enough to let your teammates take advantage. Now, the Aftershock can be a huge piece of utility during the post-plant to either delay defuses or enemy retakes. You can also use it clear common cubbies.

Using his utility to support your entry fraggers and communicating when you are going to use his abilities is the key to winning on the attack.

Defender Side Strategies

The defensive side is the same as the attacker side. You must ensure you help your duelists take the first fight against the enemies. Flash or Stun for them so they can peek at common angles. Notice the enemy patterns and stun/flash based on the areas they are active during the start of the round. Then use your utility to take control of that area.

Helping your duelists take early picks is the key to defender sides. Getting that early pick using the Breach utility will not only give you the team advantage but will also give you more map control. In addition, your enemies are bound to make mistakes when they are a man down.

However, if you are overwhelmed on site, retreat and wait for your teammates to come to you so you can start the retake. A Breach is crucial on a retake. Flash for your teammates, Stun common angles and if you have it, use the Ultimate on the site. It will help you get space and maybe get a defuse off before the enemies have a chance to retaliate.

Tips and Tricks

There are some tips and tricks you can utilize with Breach to make the most of him. Let us look at some of them below.

Set up your duelists on common angles and then combine the Flashpoint and Fault Line together. Use the Flashpoint first, since even if the enemies turn the Flash, they are hit with a stun and it will be easier for your teammates to pick up a kill.

Be aggressive. You have lots of utility to peek at an angle by yourself as well. That is why, if you are confident about enemies being near you, peek at it after you stun an angle or flash it since it will debuff the enemy.

Use the Aftershock for multiple things such as delaying the defuses, clearing cubbies, stopping entries, executing onto sites, and gathering map control during the entry. It can also be an excellent tool when combined with other explosive utilities.

Learn Breach ‘lineups.’ The Aftershock as we mentioned earlier can easily disrupt the defuse. That is why, you need to learn the range of the utility along with where you can Aftershock that it successfully hits the bomb.

Those are all the things you need to know about Breach in Valorant. If you like this guide then perhaps you would like some of our others. Click here to check them out.