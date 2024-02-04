Type Counters You Should Know Before Starting Your Palworld Journey

Palworld’s success is irrefutable as it has now become one of the most-played games on Steam. However, despite the popularity of this 2024-released game, it has been accused of copying Ninteno’s renowned series, Pokemon. Although the overall gameplay is quite different from Nintendo’s franchise, there are similar features in both games.

The Pals’ elements are similar to that of a Pokemon’s type. There are nine elements in Palworld and every Pal has one base element, although some even have two. Players should note that the element type doesn’t determine whether a Pal is strong or weak, but it serves as a balance mechanism for Palworld’s combat.

Every type is weak or strong against another, so knowing the entire chart would help players assemble their Party better. One can follow the chart below to understand how the element types work in Palworld.

Type Strong Against Weak Against Neutral None Dark Fire Ice/Grass Water Water Fire Electric Grass Ground Fire Electric Water Ground Ground Electric Grass Dark Neutral Dragon Ice Dragon Fire Dragon Dark Ice

How can you have a balanced team in Palworld?

The question every Palworld fan would have on their mind is which Pals to carry with them. So, the simplest suggestion would be to carry a Pal of each type. However, there are only five slots in the party while there are nine element types. So, it would be wise for players to carry those Pals with the type advantage against the enemy you will face.

If players are going to an area where they might encounter many Water-element Pals, they should carry electric pals with them. Moreover, fans should try to get dual-element types for their party, as they have more advantages compared to the usual single-element ones. Some of the best dual-type Pals are Oserk (Electric/Dragon), Astegon (Dark/Dragon), Jormuntide Ignis (Fire/Dragon), Jormuntide (Water/Dragon), and Menasting (Ground/Dark).

Moreover, element selection can also depend on the player’s style and how they prefer to go about battling other foes in the world. The more players spend time in Palworld, they will figure out which element suits them the best. Meanwhile, the Neutral element type is possibly the most hated one, as it has no advantage against other types.

That’s all, there is to know about the Pal types in Palworld. However, there could be more new types added into the game later down the line. Even Nintnedo’s Pokemon began with 15 types, but now there are 19.