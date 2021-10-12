“100 Thieves are using in ears”, Sentinels Shahzam explains why pro Valorant players in NA LCQ 100T vs GenG Match are using in ears under the headphones after VCT Berlin white noise disaster

To improve the audio quality for competitors, we have made modifications to the Masters Berlin set that will allow for a much lower level of white noise.
We will continue to actively improve the situation as the event progresses.
— VALORANT Champions Tour (@ValorantEsports) September 12, 2021
Also Read: Valorant NA LCQ Schedule and Live Streaming: When and Where to watch Valorant North America Last Chance Qualifiers
Sentinals Shahzam thoughts on the new “In ears”
Shazam explained his thoughts on the in ears at his Twitch stream.
Also Read: “Excited! Determined. Let’s get to work,” 100T Boi to debut against Team Gen.G in the VCT North America Last Chance Qualifiers.
What Happned In Masters Berlin
All I am gonna say is that the sound is not like playing from home, the white noise actually blocks most of the utility sound like the skye wolf, raze satchel, sova drone so if you see someone doing a dumb play it might be because of that.
— G2 m1xwell (@Mixwell) September 11, 2021
I should just play with no sound more often.
GG’s @havanliberty 2-0.
P.S Riot maybe fix sound for the rest of tournament, no players can hear footsteps 😘
— 100T Ethan (@ethanarnold) September 10, 2021