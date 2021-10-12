ESports

“100 Thieves are using in ears”, Sentinels Shahzam explains why pro Valorant players in NA LCQ 100T vs GenG Match are using in ears under the headphones after VCT Berlin white noise disaster

"100 Thieves are using in ears", Sentinels Shahzam explains why pro Valorant players in NA LCQ 100T vs GenG Match are using in ears under the headphones after VCT Berlin white noise disaster
Tanmaiy Reddy

Previous Article
League of Legends all Chat disabled: Riot Games makes news after announcing matchmaking updates to improve "In-game interactions" as patch 11.21 rolls in
No Newer Articles
E-Sports Latest News
"100 Thieves are using in ears", Sentinels Shahzam explains why pro Valorant players in NA LCQ 100T vs GenG Match are using in ears under the headphones after VCT Berlin white noise disaster
“100 Thieves are using in ears”, Sentinels Shahzam explains why pro Valorant players in NA LCQ 100T vs GenG Match are using in ears under the headphones after VCT Berlin white noise disaster

Sentinals Shahzam speaks out about the problems they faced in Valorant Masters Berlin and how…