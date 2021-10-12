“100 Thieves are using in ears”, Sentinels Shahzam explains why pro Valorant players in NA LCQ 100T vs GenG Match are using in ears under the headphones after VCT Berlin white noise disaster

Sentinals Shahzam speaks out about the problems they faced in Valorant Masters Berlin and how Riot Made changes for LCQ .

Sentinels Shahzam is an American Professional Esports player for Sentinals Valorant Team . he is the IGL, the analyst, and the coach for the Sentinals Valorant Team, which was last seen playing in Valorants Masters Berlin .

Valorant Masters Berlin was the second international Lan event. The biggest issue faced by players in Valorant Berlin was that of White Noice. White noise refers to sounds that mask other sounds that might occur in an environment. To improve the audio quality for competitors, we have made modifications to the Masters Berlin set that will allow for a much lower level of white noise. We will continue to actively improve the situation as the event progresses. — VALORANT Champions Tour (@ValorantEsports) September 12, 2021 Also Read: Valorant NA LCQ Schedule and Live Streaming: When and Where to watch Valorant North America Last Chance Qualifiers

Sentinals Shahzam thoughts on the new “In ears”

Shazam explained his thoughts on the in ears at his Twitch stream.

Shahzam talks about how the players in Valorant Masters Berlin suffered from the White Noice which played through the headphones provided to the players . The white noise was added to draw out the Caster’s and analysts’ commentary so that the commentary could not affect the players .

Riot listened to the feedback provided by the players and came up with a solution. They introduced the “In ears” method, in which players receive game audio through earphones . And the headphones on top of the earphones are the source of the White Noice. This process allowed the players to hear the game audio without any disturbance.

Also Read: “Excited! Determined. Let’s get to work,” 100T Boi to debut against Team Gen.G in the VCT North America Last Chance Qualifiers.

What Happned In Masters Berlin

All I am gonna say is that the sound is not like playing from home, the white noise actually blocks most of the utility sound like the skye wolf, raze satchel, sova drone so if you see someone doing a dumb play it might be because of that. — G2 m1xwell (@Mixwell) September 11, 2021