“Excited! Determined. Let’s get to work,” 100T Boi to debut against Team Gen.G in the VCT North America Last Chance Qualifiers.

100T Boi, the latest member of Team 100 Thieves shows great enthusiasm as he has a lot to prove before the upcoming round against Team Gen.G in the Last Chance Qualifiers in VCT 2021.

In the small time span that the Valorant community has seen Boi in the spotlight, he has shown immense skill and determination. But the diehard 100T fans are watching his every move as he is yet to fill the big shoes left behind by their beloved 100T Steel.

Many fans think it’s a huge mistake considering all that Steel has done for 100 Thieves over so many years whereas many fans appreciate the change in their roster as the previous roster was not producing results.

100 Thieves are exuding confidence with their new roster and are ready for the upcoming VCT 2021 North America Last Chance Qualifiers.

The fans have had their eye on 100T Boi since he was announced as a replacement for 100T Steel on 27th September. It was a shock to the entire fanbase since Steel has been a key member of the squad since the release of Valorant. Steel’s personality and gameplay were some of the factors that made him widely appreciated even by his competition.

When 100T Boi was announced as a replacement, the entire community rushed to YouTube to see his gameplay and who he is as a person. Their reactions of shock and surprise were slowly being replaced by wonder and a certain sense of trust as they witnessed him demolish his opponents. His versatility and absolutely “cracked” aim was met with immense positivity and hopefulness by the fans.

“I think we all know and think we are the best team here,” says 100t Ethan in an interview conducted before the upcoming round. 100 Thieves sounds absouley locked in and are most likely the team to come out on top. 100T Asuna coming off one his best years ever has no reason to slow down with his unbelievable aggresive plays.

Whereas 100T Hiko will continue to be their leader and guide them to the trophy they think is rightfuly theirs. 100T NitrO will continue to assist his team with important information and strategize plays along with his team leader, Hiko. Most of the fans will surely be watching on the edge of their seats to witness a potential super team in the making.

Feeling 💯 as we kick off our NA LCQ run against @100Thieves! 😤 It's all or nothing for this tournament so tune in to support the boys #GenGWIN

HERE. WE. GO. #VALORANTLCQ is here. The fight for the final North American spot at Champions starts now. Tune in to watch! 💀 @100T_Esports vs. @GenG

📺 https://t.co/PAc0GZcKOV pic.twitter.com/or3FD6KJJ8 — VALORANT Champions Tour NA (@valesports_na) October 12, 2021

This match is definitely going to be an intense one along with a great introduction of Boi to the fans.

