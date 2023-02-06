Valorant News: All the Changes to the Stinger Revealed in Patch 6.02!

The Stinger currently has offset the balance of the current meta in Valorant. People are buying stingers in gun rounds instead of rifles.

Due to the last patch, the Stinger is one of the most broken guns in the game. Why? Because it is cheap, it has a high fire rate and a quick reload, and once you recognize the recoil pattern, it is easy to control.

This caused an outrage, and pro players were starting to use it in eco rounds and even gun rounds instead of other choices like the Bulldog and the Phantom. However, Riot finally decided to see what makes the gun tick and is planning to change it in the next patch.

Also Read: G2 relegates FaZe to the lower bracket at IEM Katowice 2023

All The Changes Riot is Making to the Stinger in Valorant Patch 6.02!

Stinger changes for Patch 6.02: Cost increased 950 >>> 1100 Damage Fall-off Change:

27 damage per bullet (0 – 15m)

23 damage per bullet (15m+) Previously:

27 damage per bullet (0 – 20m)

25 damage per bullet (20m+) — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) February 4, 2023

As you can see by the notes, the fall-off damage depending on the range is the focus of the nerf in this patch for the Stinger. However, a crucial aspect of the nerf that cannot be discounted is the price of the gun. By increasing 150 credits, players must think critically about investing their money in the abilities, the Stinger, or light shields.

This promotes the mentality of buying a rifle in the third round rather than keeping on buying the Stinger. The amount of run and gun we have seen by the people using this gun is unbelievable.

Even in VCT NA Challengers 2023, we have seen a Stinger meta pop up in eco rounds instead of the Marshal. They have increased the damage fall-off in range for the weapon as well. From the 0-15m range where the Stinger shines, it is 27 damage per bullet.

However, in 15+m ranges, there is a fall-off which is deserving since SMGs should not be viable for medium to long ranges in a game like Valorant. We do not have the full patch notes yet, but we will cover them here when we do. There was no PBE for this patch; Riot has kept everything in the dark, so it will be interesting to see what the next patch holds for us.

Keep tuning in to The SportsRush for more exciting Valorant and VCT News!

Also Read: IEM Katowice day 3 schedule: All matches on February 6, 2023 and where to watch them