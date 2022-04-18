BuZz Valorant Settings: Gear, Mouse Sensitivity, Crosshair, Key binds, Graphics, Video Settings.

Let’s take a look at DRX’s one of the most impactful and versatile players BuZz Valorant Settings, gear, and more.

Yu “BuZz” Byung-chul is a 19-Year-old South Korean Professional Valorant Player. How currently plays the role of a dualist/Sentinel for DRX(previously known as Vision Strikers). But usually prefers to play every agent in the game. It’s surprising to see a player play each role to perfection.

BuZz’s most plays Chamber, with BuZz having a pick rate of 46.9%. DRX has been performing really well in Valorant Masters, alongside BuZz and Mako carrying the team. He is one of the most impressive players from the Korean region.

BuZz’s Gear

BuZz Valorant in-game Settings

BuZz Mouse settings

Mouse DPI – 400

400 In-game Sensitivity – 0.7

0.7 eDPI – 228

228 Scoped Sensitivity – 1

1 Polling Rate – 1000

BuZz’s Valorant Crosshair settings

Crosshair Color: Green

Green Center-Dot: Off

Off Outlines: On Outline Opacity: 1 Outline Thickness: 1

On Inner Lines: On InnerLine Opacity: 1 Inner Line Length: 3 Inner Line Thickness: 2 InnerLine offset: 2

On Outer Lines: Off

BuZz Valorant Keybinds

Walk: L-Shift

Crouch: L-Ctrl

Jump: Space Bar

Use Object: F

Primary Weapon: 1

Secondary Weapon: 2

Melee Weapon: 3

Equip Spike: 4

Ability 1: Q

Use Ability 2: E

Ability 3: C

Use Ultimate Ability: X

BuZz’s Video Settings

General Display – Fullscreen Resolution – 1920 x 1080 Frame Rate Limit – Unlocked

Graphics Settings Multithreaded Rendering: On Material Quality – Low Texture Quality – Low Detail Quality – Low UI Quality – Low Vignette – Off VSync – Off Anti-Aliasing – None Anisotropic Filtering – 1x Improve Clarity – Off Bloom – Off Distortion – Off Cast Shadows – Off



Don’t forget to check out his Twitch channel, where he shows off his skill live on our screens. Where he currently has a total of 6.8K followers but he doesn’t stream a lot. As DRX is famous for the effort that they put into their playstyle.