BuZz Valorant Settings: Gear, Mouse Sensitivity, Crosshair, Key binds, Graphics, Video Settings.

Let’s take a look at DRX’s one of the most impactful and versatile players BuZz Valorant Settings, gear, and more.
Yu “BuZz” Byung-chul is a 19-Year-old South Korean Professional Valorant Player. How currently plays the role of a dualist/Sentinel for DRX(previously known as Vision Strikers). But usually prefers to play every agent in the game. It’s surprising to see a player play each role to perfection.
BuZz’s most plays Chamber, with BuZz having a pick rate of 46.9%. DRX has been performing really well in Valorant Masters, alongside BuZz and Mako carrying the team. He is one of the most impressive players from the Korean region.
BuZz’s Gear
- Monitor: ASUS PG258Q
- Keyboard: HYPERX ALLOY ELITE
- Mouse: ZOWIE S2
- Mousepad: XRAY AQUA CONTROL+
- Headset:SENNHEISER GSP 600
- Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080
BuZz Valorant in-game Settings
BuZz Mouse settings
- Mouse DPI – 400
- In-game Sensitivity – 0.7
- eDPI – 228
- Scoped Sensitivity – 1
- Polling Rate – 1000
BuZz’s Valorant Crosshair settings
- Crosshair Color: Green
- Center-Dot: Off
- Outlines: On
- Outline Opacity: 1
- Outline Thickness: 1
- Inner Lines: On
- InnerLine Opacity: 1
- Inner Line Length: 3
- Inner Line Thickness: 2
- InnerLine offset: 2
- Outer Lines: Off
BuZz Valorant Keybinds
- Walk: L-Shift
- Crouch: L-Ctrl
- Jump: Space Bar
- Use Object: F
- Primary Weapon: 1
- Secondary Weapon: 2
- Melee Weapon: 3
- Equip Spike: 4
- Ability 1: Q
- Use Ability 2: E
- Ability 3: C
- Use Ultimate Ability: X
BuZz’s Video Settings
- General
- Display – Fullscreen
- Resolution – 1920 x 1080
- Frame Rate Limit – Unlocked
- Graphics Settings
- Multithreaded Rendering: On
- Material Quality – Low
- Texture Quality – Low
- Detail Quality – Low
- UI Quality – Low
- Vignette – Off
- VSync – Off
- Anti-Aliasing – None
- Anisotropic Filtering – 1x
- Improve Clarity – Off
- Bloom – Off
- Distortion – Off
- Cast Shadows – Off
Don’t forget to check out his Twitch channel, where he shows off his skill live on our screens. Where he currently has a total of 6.8K followers but he doesn’t stream a lot. As DRX is famous for the effort that they put into their playstyle.