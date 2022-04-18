Tarik breaks his all-time Twitch Viewership record during one of the most exciting Valorant Match of the Season

During OpTic Gaming vs DRX ‘s most exciting matchup, Tarik breaks his previous all-time Twitch Viewership record.

Tarik “Tarik” Celik is a 26-year-old retired professional Counter-Strike: Global Offensive player. Tarik is a Turkish descendent however, he currently resides in America. After leaving CS: GO, MR. Celik made his move to a much similar game, Valorant.

During his CS: GO days he was quite famous for his other name, “Content King” which followed with him to Valorant as well. He is currently one of the most followed and watched Twitch streamers for Valorant. He has a total of 1.6 Million followers on Twitch and 439K Subscribers on Youtube.

Tarik breaking his Viewership Record

As a content creator, TarikCelik can be found usually either playing Valorant(GeoGuesser on the side) or watch partying the Valorant Tournaments. And with Valorant masters going on currently, TarikCelik is the consistent streamer to watch party the matches.

And yesterday was a big day for Valorant fans as the best of best teams were going against each other. OpTic gaming from the North American region Vs DRX from the Korean region. With the match going to overtime on the third map.

And with this over time the viewership count just skyrocketed. With Valorant getting a peak viewership of 598,910 Live viewers. And Tarik breaking his all-time record with 110,231 Live Viewers. This is his current record, and seeing how he’s doing in the industry, he will break this record soon enough.

Tarik Reacts to DRX vs Optic Gaming | VCT Masters Reykjavik | VALORANT https://t.co/HHXa51Eevi via @YouTube — tarik (@tarik) April 18, 2022

Here is a recap of his stream. Also don’t forget to check out Terik live on stream.

