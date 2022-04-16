Soulcas Valorant Settings: Gear, Mouse Sensitivity, Crosshair, Key binds, Graphics, Video Settings.

Let’s take a look at Team Liquid’s ultimate spacer and Neon Main, Soulcas Valorant settings, gear, and more.

Dom “Soulcas” Sulcas is a professional UK Valorant player, who currently plays for team liquid. He was formally known for his professional career in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive. Where he played for teams such as Fierce Esports and Londer Esports. Which he played under the name dOMM.

On the Liquid Valorant roster, Soulcas usually prefers playing the role of a dualist. And is one of few players who play the agent Neon. Soulcas usually has a consistent performance of top fragging and making a lot of space for his team. But enough about his playstyle. let’s take a look at his in-game settings.

Soulcas’s Gear

Soulcas Valorant in-game Settings

Soulcas Mouse settings

Mouse DPI – 400

400 In-game Sensitivity – 0.524

0.524 eDPI – 209.6

209.6 Scoped Sensitivity – 1

1 Polling Rate – 1000

Soulcas’s Valorant Crosshair settings

Crosshair Color: White

White Center-Dot: Off

Off Outlines: Off

Off Inner Lines: On InnerLine Opacity: 1 Inner Line Length: 6 Inner Line Thickness: 2 InnerLine offset: 1

On Outer Lines: Off

Soulcas Valorant Keybinds

Walk: Mouse 5/ L-Ctrl

Crouch: L-Shift

Jump: Space Bar/ Mouse wheel down

Use Object: F

Primary Weapon: 1

Secondary Weapon: 2

Melee Weapon: 3

Equip Spike: 4

Ability 1: Mouse 4

Use Ability 2: E

Ability 3: C

Use Ultimate Ability: X

Soulcas’s Video Settings

General Display – Fullscreen Resolution – 1920 x 1080 Frame Rate Limit – Unlocked

Graphics Settings Multithreaded Rendering: On Material Quality – Low Texture Quality – Low Detail Quality – Low UI Quality – Low Vignette – Off VSync – Off Anti-Aliasing – MSAA 2x Anisotropic Filtering – 2x Improve Clarity – Off Bloom – On Distortion – Off Cast Shadows – Off



Oh and by the way don’t forget to check out his Twitch channel, or maybe drop a follow on his Twitter. Fun fact: Before joining Liquid dom used to play for fish123.