FaZe Clan announce new VALORANT roster for upcoming VCT event

FaZe Clan has officially revealed their new roster on Twitter. The roster will debut on Friday, April 29.

FaZe Clan had failed to qualify for the VCT NA STage 1 Challengers this season. This led to FaZe fans demanding results from one of the biggest gaming organisations in NA. Fortunately, FaZe has heard the cries of their fans and have announced a new roster.

Now that Rise Nation has fallen apart, FaZe has brought new players. Along with the new signings the experience of the older players has insane potential.

Also read: VALORANT might just tackle the Agent Instalocking issue with the new cascading agent select

FaZe Clan New VALORANT Roster

The new roster includes former Rise players Phat “suapamen” Le and Kevin “POISED” Ngo alongside Jake “Poach” Brumleve, Quan “dicey” Tran, and Andrej “Babybaby” Francisty.

VALORANT fans can expect to see a fresh set of faces on the FaZe roster as the team heads into stage two of the VALORANT Champions Tour. Babyjay remains a veteran player for the organization alongside former 100 Thieves player Dicey, who joined the team in January. The team is now complete with three new players, including supamen and POISED, who previously competed for Rise.

As previously reported that FaZe was in the “closing stages” of a deal for the former Rise players alongside Ryan “shanks” Ngo, who wasn’t revealed in the announcement video but is likely joining as a content creator.

Also read: Patch 4.08 VALORANT: Sova Nerf, Fade introduced, Neon changes, 5 stack updates and more

Upcoming VCT Event

FaZe most recently competed in the Knights Circuit Monthly tournament in April, making it to the semifinals before being eliminated by TSM. The team swept Zero MarksMen Black and beat Soniqs 2-1 before facing TSM, showing they have potential.

The new FaZe roster will make its official competitive debut on April 29 at 5pm CT in the VCT NA Stage Two Challengers Open Qualifier.