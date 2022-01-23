LDN UTD qualifies for EMEA Challengers: After defeating Excel in the Lower Finals LDN UTD qualifies for the EMEA Challengers

After a dominant performance in Europian Stage 1: Challengers 2 lower finals against Excel, LDN UTD qualifies for EMEA Challengers.

LDN UTD had more of a dominant series as they had a total of 4 2-0 wins out of 6. Where they upset a lot of big names such as Tenstar, Team Vitality, Rebel Gaming. They lost their first match to Team Vitality in the upper qualifiers.

But they came back and got their revenge against them in the lower bracket. Which led them to go into the Lower finals against Excel. And their performance was just insane.

LDN UTD Vs Excel: Lower finals

LDN UTD had the higher seeding, so they selected Fracture as the first map, XL picked Ascent as second, and LND picked Icebox as the third. This was a best of 5 series however, LDN UTD didn’t even let Excel win one map.

Map 1: Fracture

Fracture was just absolute domination from LDN UTD as they went 11-1 in the first half. And ended the map with a score of 13-5.

All thanks to LDN UTD Molsi, who went 26-9(kills – death).

Map 2: Ascent

Ascent was a must closer map between both teams. But the agent composition and the utility usage from LDN UTD just gave them the upper hand. And it loose like Molsi just came to destroy, as he went 25-14 with a headshot percentage of 36%.

LDN UTD ended up winning the map with a score of 13-11.

Map- 3: Icebox

Icebox was LDN UTD’s pick and they did not disappoint as they won the map with a score of 13-9. And won the best of 5 with a score of 3-0.

LDN UTD qualifies for EMEA Challengers



And with this performance, LDN UTD is the final team to qualify for the EMEA challengers from the European region.