Fnatic Derke Valorant settings: Gear, Mouse Sensitivity, Crosshair, Key binds, Graphics, Video Settings.

Let’s take a look at the Valorant in-game settings for one of the best dualists of the European region, Fnatic Derke.

Nikita “Derke” Simitev is a 19-year-old professional Valorant player. Who currently plays the dualist role for Europe’s powerhouse “Fnatic”. Derke got into his professional career through CS: GO, where he had the name Derkeps. However, only competed in tier 2 and 3 teams such as KOVA Esports and more.

He got into the Valroant competitive scene by playing for CrowCrowd in the CIS challengers. And his performance led him to join Fnatic in March of 2021. And he has been dominant ever since.

Fnatic Derke’s Gear

Fnatic Derke Valorant in-game Settings

Derke’s Mouse settings

Mouse DPI – 400

400 In-game Sensitivity – 0.74

0.74 eDPI – 296

296 Scoped Sensitivity – 1

1 Polling Rate – 1000

Derke Valorant Crosshair settings

Crosshair Color: White

White Center-Dot: On Center Dot Opacity: 1 Center Dot Thickness: 2

On Outlines: On Outline Opacity: 1 Outline Thickness: 1

On Inner Lines: Off

Off Outer Lines: Off

Derke’s Valorant Keybinds

Walk: L-Shift

Crouch: L-ctrl

Jump: Space Bar

Use Object: F

Primary Weapon: 1

Secondary Weapon: 2

Melee Weapon: 3

Equip Spike: 4

Ability 1: Q

Use Ability 2: E

Ability 3: C

Use Ultimate Ability: X

Fnatic Derke Video Settings

General Display – Fullscreen Resolution – 1920 x 1080 Frame Rate Limit – Unlocked

Graphics Settings Material Quality – Low Texture Quality – Low Detail Quality – Low UI Quality – Low Vignette – Off VSync – Off Anti-Aliasing – MSAA 4x Anisotropic Filtering – 8x Improve Clarity – Off Bloom – Off Distortion – Off Cast Shadows – Off



