Evil Geniuses (EG) have finally confirmed their CSGO roster on Twitter. What does the future hold for NA Esports and CSGO?

The North American CSGO scene has seen its worst two years. As more players shifted to Valorant, the competitive scene started to crumble.

Yet, a hopeful few returned back. Autimatic is one of them. CSGO has still a long way to go.

Evil Geniuses had a rough patch throughout Pandemic norms. Their former roster and NA, in general, failed to make any dent in the CSGO pro circuit.

The same is true for Team Liquid. But, the pandemic tensions overall have created a massive roster shuffle among teams.

Evil Geniuses have confirmed their CSGO roster for 2022.

But, with the overall reception of PGL Stockholm Major, hope rises. Sadly though, NA has a long way to go before competing with the biggest teams from Europe and CIS.

There were a lot of factors at play here. The most important one is the title-winning run by Stewie2k and Autimatic in Cloud9.

NA has only won two majors to date. One of them was won by Cloud9 in 2018. It was the ELeague Major at Boston.

I know you all want roster news to come Autimatically

But, then something shocking happened that no one anticipated. Stewie2k left for Sk gaming on a trial basis. It was a shocker.

Without the entry fragger, the roster crumbled. Eventually, everyone on the old roster moved to different teams.

Autimatic, RUSH and Stewie2k join the EG CSGO roster.



Eventually, Autimatic and Skadoodle moved to Valorant. Autimatic did not get much chance to compete at the highest levels. He had signed for SK Telecom T1.

But, within 8 months he decided to return to CSGO. At the same time, Stewie2k wanted a roster shuffle. Eventually, he decided on leaving Team Liquid after a rough patch.

At the same time, Evil Geniuses were looking for a roster to sign. With RUSH and Tarik’s presence in EG, it looked like a possibility.

Is the new signing saving grace for the NA CSGO circuit?



It was quite sure that Autimatic and Stewie2k plays together in 2022. But, whether it was Liquid, C9 or EG was a question left unanswered.

RUSH too had his time in Complexity gaming. With Autimatic’s news of return, it was a definite possibility.

Now, EG and North America have a lot to look forward to. Hopefully, the CSGO scene changes for the better.

More importantly, a stable roster needs to be established. That is something missing from all NA teams.

For everyone asking for our CSGO roster: Figure it out yourselves. 😈

The current confirmed CSGO roster for EG is:

Rush

Autimatic

Brehze

Cerq

Stewie2k

