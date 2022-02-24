ESports

“Oh, you tried going for it?”: What happens when Shahzam and Tenz both try to insta lock Jett

"Oh, you tried going for it?": What happens when Shahzam and Tenz both try to insta lock Jett
Tanmaiy Reddy

Previous Article
“I would pick Kawhi Leonard over Russell Westbrook”: Paul George chooses ‘The Klaw’ over the Lakers star after Serge Ibaka threatens him with crickets
Next Article
F1 testing 2022 results- How was Mercedes pre-season F1 testing in Barcelona?
E-Sports Latest News
"Oh, you tried going for it?": What happens when Shahzam and Tenz both try to insta lock Jett
“Oh, you tried going for it?”: What happens when Shahzam and Tenz both try to insta lock Jett

Take a look at what happens when 2 rank daemons, Tenz and Shahzam try to…