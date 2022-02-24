“Oh, you tried going for it?”: What happens when Shahzam and Tenz both try to insta lock Jett

Take a look at what happens when 2 rank daemons, Tenz and Shahzam try to insta lock Jett at the same time on Breeze.

Shahzeb “ShahZaM” Khan is a professional Valorant player and the IGL(In-game leader) for Sentinels. In fact, he is one of the best IGLs in the Valorant competitive scene. Who for most of the time relied on his own research and skill to lead the team into greatness. And one of the members of his team is Tenz.

Tyson “Tenz” Ngo is the dualist for the Sentinels Valorant roster with one of the highest ACS(Average Combat Score) in NA. Apart from that, he is one of the most famous and mechanical gifted players. And as everyone knows “We hecking love Tenz”.

And here is what happens when both of them queue together.

Tenz and Shahzam fight to insta-lock Jett

We all know that Tenz and Shaz are some of the biggest Valorant streamers on twitch. And one simple day when both of them were queuing together to dominate valorant rank. And as soon as the match was found both tried to insta lock Jett.

However, Shahzam being the boomer(I’m just kidding for those who are taking it seriously) he is, forgot where the Jett was and clicked on K/AYO instead. And Tenz locked Jett before Shaz can even get to her.

This whole interaction was hilarious, but Shaz forgot for a time there that he had Tenz on his team. And it was purely reflexes on which he co

