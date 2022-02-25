100 Thieves vs TSM FTX: Team Solo Mid defeats 100 Thieves in the Knights Gauntlet Finals

Here is a quick recap of the most anticipated matchup in the Knights Gauntlet Tournament, 100 Thieves vs TSM FTX.

This match was crucial for both teams, as both of them have a lot to prove through this tournament. As TSM has to prove that their team has improved in the competitive scene.

And with the new roster coming from 100 Thieves, they have to show if this change-up is working or not. And going forward they have to show the community that they took the right decision with the surprise roster change.

100 Thieves vs TSM FTX: Knights Gauntlet Finals

Going into this matchup TSM had the higher seed. And TSM chooses Icebox as the first map, with 100T choosing Split and the decider map being Ascent.

Map 1: Icebox

This map was TSM’s map pick, but initially, 100 Thieves had the lead. However, after the 7-5 first half TSM slowly started coming back and took the game to overtime. And going into the Overtime TSM just seemed more dominant which led them to win the first map with a score of 15-13.

Map 2: Split

Even though Split was 100T’s pick, TSM was just dominant in the first half, as they when 10-2. And looking at this score we might guess that TSM took the dub. But 100 Thieves didn’t let it go and came back to show TSM why they choose this map. 100T won the map with a score of 14-12, coming from 10-2.

Map 3: Ascent

This was one of the closest maps with both teams constantly going back and forth. But TSM just seemed more in control of the situation with Wardell pooping off with the operator. As he went 30/11 and led his team to win the match with a score of 13-10.

B2B TOURNAMENT CHAMPS 🏆 Valorant prac going well, can’t wait for Champions. pic.twitter.com/16ukxkAlz0 — TSM FTX (@TSM) February 25, 2022

It’s good to see that TSM has come a long way from their performance in the VCT. At the same time, this is not the last chance for 100T, hope they reset and come back stronger in the NA VCT Main Event.