DPC Winter Tour Standings: Current points table and teams that might suffer relegation to Tier 2 championships.

Dota 2 DPC Winter tour 2022 qualifiers rage on after the end of TI10. Let us peek into the current DPC Winter Tour standings.

2021 has been a year to remember, with one of the most shocking The Internationals in 10 years. At the moment, the teams are duking it out for a chance at the DPC Winter Finals 2022.

Big teams are taking a slump this season. The relegation threat is real this time. Pay is lower in Division 2 and so are the opportunities.



Relegation basically means the teams will be playing Division 2 tournaments until they have enough points for Division 1. Right now, from each region, there are 8 teams in Division 1 and Division 2 each.

As the Qualifier progresses, strong teams continue to rise and stay at the top. Eventually, the weaker teams get pushed towards the bottom of the table.

Out of the competing 8 teams in the 1st Division, the two weakest teams will be relegated to 2nd Division. Consequently, the two strongest teams from the Division 2 will be promoted to Division 1.

Undermentioned are the best three teams from Division 1 from each region, as well the possible relegation candidates.

China(End of Division 2 DPC, Division 1 starts from January 3rd)

That’s DPC CN Tour 1 Division II finished! Congratulations to Xtreme Gaming and Magma, who are the two teams to win promotion to Division I, set to begin bright and early next year, Jan 3, 2022. See you then!https://t.co/ruyHm2vQ1H#DPCCN pic.twitter.com/JsKlpc5ZZz — Perfect World Dota ⚔️ DPCCN (@PWRD_DOTA2) December 17, 2021

The Division 1 qualifiers for tours are yet to start in China. The qualifiers for Division 2 have ended.

CDEC Gaming and Neptune Gaming have been eliminated from taking part in Winter Tour. Team Magma and Xtreme Gaming will join forces alongside other Tier 1 teams.

Western Europe DPC Winter standings

The WEU Division 1 has been bonkers. Consequently, the matches have been shocking and entertaining.

Supposed strong teams are facing some strong opposition in these qualifiers. Other than Team Liquid and Team Secret, all other teams have 3 matches left.

CoolGuys, Nigma Galaxy and Alliance have worrisome performances. Currently, Team Secret is starting to slip on the leaderboard.

Team Liquid has not lost a single matchup yet with a 5-0 score. OG follows them on the leaderboard with 4-1 as runner-up.

Eastern Europe DPC Winter standings

That moment when you realize that the next DPC EEU match will only be on January 6 😪 pic.twitter.com/Y7WDHBwOip — EPICENTER | DPC EEU (@epicentergg) December 22, 2021

Much has not changed in the Eastern European first Division. Though, Team Empire(0-4) has lost their touch.

Both Team Empire and Mind Games will soon be demoted to Division 2. Also, NaVi and Gambit are not faring well this season.

Hellraisers have not lost a single match. They are second on the points table with a score of 3-0.

At the moment, PuckChamp tops the table with a score of 4-1.

North America DPC Winter standings

The NA Esports scene has taken a hit in recent years. But, much can be attributed to the carelessness of the management.

Currently, all teams have played 4 matches each. Also, Evil Geniuses find themselves in the mid of the pack. Hence, their Dota 2 woes continue with a score of 2-2.

SimplyTooBased, Black N Yellow and Arkosh Gaming have performed poorly. As a result, 2 out of 3 mentioned teams are en route to Division 2.

Quincy Crew and Team Undying top the table with 4-0 each.

South-East Asia DPC

SEA DPC is not over! We got christmas and new years break and will kicking off again at January 5th 2022. Here’s the current standings for both division, @boomesportsid & @NigmaGalaxy SEA are on top🔥 pic.twitter.com/TuGCUVF7tU — Dota 2 Southeast Asia (@DOTA2SEA_) December 21, 2021

Sadly, TNC Predator and OB Neon have not won a single match yet. Hence, both of them are en route to Division 2.

Boom Esports top the charts with 4-0. T1 follows them with a 2-0 scoreline.

South America DPC

Hokori, LavaBestPC and SG Esports have suffered massive losses. Maybe, their remaining 3 matches are their saving grace. But, even so, two of the three teams are visiting Division 2.

Thunder Predators top the table with 4-0. BeastCoast follows them on the points table with a 3-0.

That is all on current DPC Winter Tour Standings. As the qualifiers progress, we will update the DPC Winter Tour Standings further.