Valorant Champions Day 1 Schedule and Live Streaming : When and Where to Watch Day 1 Matches of VCT Berlin 2021?

VCT Berlin Day 1 Schedule and Live Streaming : Take a look at the jam-packed schedule for Day 1 of Valorant Champions, the biggest Lan Event for the year 2021.

Valorant champion is the most anticipated lan event for the year 2021. Day 1 of champions is starting from 1st December and we are all too excited to watch the best teams compete.

16 teams from across the world competing for the title of “Valorant Champions 2021” , what can be more exciting than this.

With day 1 starting today let us take a look at the schedule and how and where to watch it.

Valorant Champions Day 1 Schedule

Match 1: Vision Strikers Vs Full Sense

The first match is between the Japanese power house and the Thailand Kings.

Timing for the match is:

6 am PTD

7.30 PM IST

11:00 pm Japan time

Match 2: Team Vikings Vs Crazy Raccoon

The second match is between the Crazy racoons the Japanese Kings and the Brazilian Vikings.

Timing for the match is:

9 am PTD

10.30 PM IST

1:00 am japan time

Match 3: Fnatic And Cloud9 Blue

The last and finals match for the day is the most anticipated match for Day 1 of champions. The match is between EU’s Champions and NA’s underdogs.

Timing for the match is:

12 pm PTD

1:30 am IST

4:00 am japan time

Where to watch Day 1 of Champions

There are a lot of options to watch the Valorant Champions. The official channels for champions by Valorant are:

Riot has also allowed some of the fan-favorite streamers to watch party the Valorant Stream.

The streamers are:

The streams will start at 6:00 Am PTD and all the official streams will start around the same time.