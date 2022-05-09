ESports

“I just think they are going about it the wrong way”: Yay shares his opinion about the alleged chamber nerf coming to Valorant

"I just think they are going about it the wrong way": Yay shares his opinion about the alleged chamber nerf coming to Valorant
Tanmaiy Reddy

Previous Article
"Hey WWE, I’m taking May 18th off" - Drew McIntyre wants to take a day off to watch Rangers FC in UEFA Europa League final
Next Article
"Jassi jaisa koi nahi": Yuvraj Singh hails Jasprit Bumrah as he registers his IPL career best figures vs KKR in IPL 2022