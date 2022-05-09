“I just think they are going about it the wrong way”: Yay shares his opinion about the alleged chamber nerf coming to Valorant

Here is what Yay thinks that Riot is trying to achieve with the leaked Chamber nerf while talking to Tarik and Babyj at a watch party.

Jaccob “yay” Whiteaker is a North American professional Valorant player. He is currently a member of OpTic Gaming and with the nickname “El-diablo” aka the devil. However, before joining Envy(now OpTic) Yay was a professional Counter-Strike: Global Offensive player, where he was playing for Complexity Gaming.

Yay is mostly famous for his Awping (sniping) skills. Which he continues in Valorant by playing as Chamber and Jett in competitive matches. And he is hands down one of the best Chamber players in the world.

What are the leaked Chamber nerfs?

Since the release of Valorant, we have seen one consistent thing from Riot. They are always trying to balance the meta. This can be done in two ways, either buff agents who are not being played or nerf agents. And in the current meta 3 agents are at the top of the list. Jett, Sova, and Chamber. However, for the first two agents, we saw a nerf roll out for each, yet we didn’t get anything about Chamber.

However recently we got to know that Riot was looking to nerf Chamber by removing one of his traps(aka Trademark Charge).

However, this particular nerf got a bit of backlash from the community, as seeing Chamber is a sentinel. And taking away the one thing which makes him a sentinel, might not be the right move.

Yay ‘s Opinion on the Chamber Nerf

Yay was watching the Sentinels v Soar match with Tarik when Tarik asked him “Yo did you see the proposed Chamber nerf, where they are taking away the trip? Isn’t that a bit stupid?”

To which Yay said, ” Yeah, I saw it. I’m not the biggest fan. I just think they are going about it the wrong way.”. He also added, “Their approach is that, Ohh all the Sentinels are being replaced by Chamber so the solution is to nerf Chamber to bring back the Sentinels”.

But he said the issue is not that Chamber is too good, but that the Sentinels(agents) are sh*t. So the best approach should be to buff some Sentinels, maybe upgrade the Cypher trips a bit.