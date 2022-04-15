MaKo Valorant Settings: Gear, Mouse Sensitivity, Crosshair, Key binds, Graphics, Video Settings.

Let’s take a look at the DRX Valorant roster’s most impactful controller player and anchor, MaKo Valorant settings, gear, and more.

Kim “MaKo” Myeong-Kwan is a Professional South Korean Valorant player, who currently plays for DRX. Till last year Mako was playing for Vision Striker. But at the beginning of 2022, DRX acquired Vision Strikers and all the fame.

To this date, DRX(previously Vision strikers) is the best team coming out of the Korean region. They also hold the record for the highest no. of consecutive wins (102 wins). And so far all they have in their books are flawless wins and unbreakable strats. But one they still need to acquire is an International trophy.

MaKo’s Gear

MaKo Valorant in-game Settings

MaKo Mouse settings

Mouse DPI – 400

400 In-game Sensitivity – 0.45

0.45 eDPI – 180

180 Scoped Sensitivity – 1

1 Polling Rate – 1000

MaKo’s Valorant Crosshair settings

Crosshair Color: Green

Green Center-Dot: Off

Off Outlines: On Outline Opacity: 1 Outline Thickness: 1

On Inner Lines: On InnerLine Opacity: 1 Inner Line Length: 4 Inner Line Thickness: 2 InnerLine offset: 3

On Outer Lines: Off

MaKo Valorant Keybinds

Walk: L-Shift

Crouch: L-ctrl

Jump: Space Bar

Use Object: F

Primary Weapon: 1

Secondary Weapon: 2

Melee Weapon: 3

Equip Spike: 4

Ability 1: Q

Use Ability 2: E

Ability 3: C

Use Ultimate Ability: X

MaKo’s Video Settings

General Display – Fullscreen Resolution – 1920 x 1080 Frame Rate Limit – Unlocked

Graphics Settings Multithreaded Rendering: On Material Quality – Low Texture Quality – Low Detail Quality – Low UI Quality – Low Vignette – Off VSync – Off Anti-Aliasing – MSAA 4x Anisotropic Filtering – 4x Improve Clarity – Off Bloom – Off Distortion – Off Cast Shadows – Off



Korean players are one of the most hardworking players, with them investing all of their time and effort into their playstyle. In fact, you can clearly see that in their games.

By the way, don’t forget to drop a follow on Mako’s Twitter account.