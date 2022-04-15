MaKo Valorant Settings: Gear, Mouse Sensitivity, Crosshair, Key binds, Graphics, Video Settings.

Let’s take a look at the DRX Valorant roster’s most impactful controller player and anchor, MaKo Valorant settings, gear, and more.
Kim “MaKo” Myeong-Kwan is a Professional South Korean Valorant player, who currently plays for DRX. Till last year Mako was playing for Vision Striker. But at the beginning of 2022, DRX acquired Vision Strikers and all the fame.
To this date, DRX(previously Vision strikers) is the best team coming out of the Korean region. They also hold the record for the highest no. of consecutive wins (102 wins). And so far all they have in their books are flawless wins and unbreakable strats. But one they still need to acquire is an International trophy.
MaKo’s Gear
- Monitor: BENQ XL2546
- Keyboard: STEELSERIES APEX PRO
- Mouse: ZOWIE EC2
- Mousepad: STEELSERIES QCK
- Headset: HYPERX CLOUD II
- Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080
MaKo Valorant in-game Settings
MaKo Mouse settings
- Mouse DPI – 400
- In-game Sensitivity – 0.45
- eDPI – 180
- Scoped Sensitivity – 1
- Polling Rate – 1000
MaKo’s Valorant Crosshair settings
- Crosshair Color: Green
- Center-Dot: Off
- Outlines: On
- Outline Opacity: 1
- Outline Thickness: 1
- Inner Lines: On
- InnerLine Opacity: 1
- Inner Line Length: 4
- Inner Line Thickness: 2
- InnerLine offset: 3
- Outer Lines: Off
MaKo Valorant Keybinds
- Walk: L-Shift
- Crouch: L-ctrl
- Jump: Space Bar
- Use Object: F
- Primary Weapon: 1
- Secondary Weapon: 2
- Melee Weapon: 3
- Equip Spike: 4
- Ability 1: Q
- Use Ability 2: E
- Ability 3: C
- Use Ultimate Ability: X
MaKo’s Video Settings
- General
- Display – Fullscreen
- Resolution – 1920 x 1080
- Frame Rate Limit – Unlocked
- Graphics Settings
- Multithreaded Rendering: On
- Material Quality – Low
- Texture Quality – Low
- Detail Quality – Low
- UI Quality – Low
- Vignette – Off
- VSync – Off
- Anti-Aliasing – MSAA 4x
- Anisotropic Filtering – 4x
- Improve Clarity – Off
- Bloom – Off
- Distortion – Off
- Cast Shadows – Off
Korean players are one of the most hardworking players, with them investing all of their time and effort into their playstyle. In fact, you can clearly see that in their games.
