NA VCT Main Event: Here are the first two teams to qualify for the main event from Open Qualifiers 2

Take a look at the first two teams to qualifier for the NA VCT Main Event with their performance in Stage 1: Open qualifiers 2.

The open qualifiers for VCT Stage 1 have been a roller coaster of a ride. Full of surprising twists and turns and some forfeits. And now as the qualifiers near an end, we get to look at the teams who made it to the main stage.

A total of 4 teams can qualify for the main event from Open qualifiers 2. Where two teams qualify from the upper bracket and two teams qualify from the lower bracket. And we currently have the results from the upper bracket.

Also Read: Valorant pro teams which failed: TSM, Faze, T1, and more who did not perform in the VCT 2022 Stage 1

Teams for NA VCT Main Event

We already have 8 teams for the MAin event. Which are Sentinels, Cloud 9 Blue, Envy, 100 Thieves, Version 1, XSET, The Guard, and NRG Esports.

And from the open qualifiers 2 we have

Evil Geniuses

2-1 @TheRiseNation to qualify for closed. Literally no one believed in us and it feels so good to prove everyone wrong. You guys will learn to respect EG in 2022. #LIVEEVIL #VCT — EG YaBoiDre (@YaBoiDre) February 6, 2022

Evil Geniuses joined the valorant competitive scene in 2022, and have already established their ground. With their impressive 2-1 Victory over Rise, EG qualifies for the min event. And based on the struggle EG players have been through they totally deserve it.

Knights

Knights showed an insane performance in the first open qualifiers, however, they fell a little short. But going into the second qualifiers they were confident and aware. They just had a smooth sail through the upper bracket, with only losing one map in the whole event.

Also Read: Valorant Maps: Here are all the playable maps in Valorant