Sentinels troll fans on Twitter amid rumours of keeping a trial for a new head coach

Sentinels let go of Rawkus from the head coach position on 27th February, 2022. Since then rumours have come up about Sentinels keeping tryouts and here is how they responded to to these rumours.

Rawkus was released by Sentinels on February 26 following the expiration of his loan. Rawkus was signed to FaZe Clan and was not officially released by the organization, so he has returned to crediting FaZe in his social media, despite not being a part of the team.

A coach is yet to be signed to the Sentinels roster. But the org will likely sign one following a successful trial period. Meanwhile, Sentinels respond to these rumours in a hilarious fashion.

In response to the rumors, we have provided a list of all active trials for our Valorant head coach position. Read: https://t.co/jBrx62HBhh — Sentinels (@Sentinels) March 9, 2022

Sentinel’s response over Twitter

There have been so many rumours regarding who the new coach might be. The VALORANT team has most recently practiced with Overwatch player Luis “iRemiix” Galarza Figueroa as a coach, according to two sources. But the Sentinels marketing team had something else in mind.

They chose to address these rumours with a perfect way to troll fans and other orgs. They tweeted,” In response to the rumors, we have provided a list of all active trials for our Valorant head coach position.” And posted a link along with it. However, the link led you to a Twitlongr post with only two words on it. The words being: “your mom”. Sentinels are known for always cracking up the fans with their social media posts.

Reaction to Sentinel’s Tweet

Fans, players and analysts all were amused by the Tweet. With some even commenting with equally hilarious memes and opinions.

Aint nothing better than a traditional Asian mom as a coach. Overpeek? Slapped.

Missed your flash? Slipper across the face.

Lose a 2v5? Belted. Follow all protocols and win the game? You get an extra bowl of rice tonight. — Vansilli (@Vansilli) March 9, 2022

With even FaZe Rawkus responding showing that there is no bad blood between Rawkus and the organisation.