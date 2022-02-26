Sentinels vs OpTic Gaming: The most anticipated match up for Group B of the NA VCT Main Event

Take a look at all the required details going into the most interesting matchup of NA VCT Main Event, Sentinels vs OpTic Gaming.

Valorant’s competitive scene is at its peak, with each team bringing their A-Game forward. And talking about A-game we have on our hands one of the most exciting games for this tournament.

Two big giants going against each other on the main stage. And looking at both of these teams this match-up is really important for them. And here is how it is going to go.

We’re waiting for you Optic Biggest game of VCT is 24 hours away pic.twitter.com/xrzULLx8Ci — Sentinels (@Sentinels) February 25, 2022

Sentinels vs OpTic Gaming

OpTic Gaming initially known as Envy is known to be one of the best teams in NA. And Sentinals requires no introduction whatsoever. Both of these teams have gone head to head many times.

And the most recent encounter was the 2021 VCT Master 3 Berlin. Where Envy defeated Sentinels in a 2-0 fashion. And this is their chance to prove that, that performance wasn’t a fluke.

However, at the same time, this is a chance for Sentinels to prove that they are still the best.

And talking in the manner of 2022 VCT, this matchup is crucial for both. Because if Sentinals win this matchup, they secure their position in the playoff and show that they are the best.

And for OpTic winning this match-up would mean that they have a chance to make it to the playoffs. Because, if they lose their chances of making it into the playoffs are slim to none.

Match Timing and Where to watch it live

The timings of today’s matchup are as follows for each region:

North America: 26th February 1:00 PM PST

26th February 1:00 PM PST Europe: 26th February 3:00 PM CST

26th February 3:00 PM CST Southeast Asia: 27th February 2:30 AM IST

You can watch the matches live on Valorant’s official Twitch channel or Valorant official Youtube Channel.

