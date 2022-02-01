Team Vikings reveal new roster ahead of VCT 2022 season

Team Vikings have unveiled their new roster just weeks before the group stage in VCT Brazil Stage 1.

In 2021, Team Vikings competed at the highest levels. They played at Masters: Reykjavik and VALORANT Champions. They even won VCT Brazil Stage 1: Masters, VCT Stage 2: Challengers Finals, and Stage 3: Challengers 1. Unfortunately, they were unable to win an international competition.

Following VALORANT Champions, several players announced that their contracts were coming to an end and that they were open to new opportunities. Following negotiations with the organization, the roster was eventually released on December 23, 2021.

Estamos no início de uma nova fase, e desafios são o nosso principal combustível para continuarmos vivendo nossos sonhos! Temos o prazer de anunciar nossos Vikings que estão com sangue nos olhos pra dar alegria pra nossa torcida! SOMOS TEAM VIKINGS! 💪🔥#GoVKS #TeamVikings pic.twitter.com/by3d6eNd9V — Team Vikings (@TeamVikings) January 31, 2022

New lineup and potential for the Brazilian team

Only “gtnJESUS” and “frz” have found permanent homes in the Brazilian region since their release. There have been numerous rumours that “Sacy” and “saadhak” will be picked up by the organization LOUD, which is expected to enter the scene later this year.

The VCT Stage 1: Group stage is quickly approaching, and the Vikings are hoping to make a statement and qualify for the playoffs.

The lineup will be as follows:

Vinícius “ Veroneze ” Ribeiro

” Ribeiro Matheus “ pepa ” Colleto

” Colleto Daniel “ Ds ” Silva

” Silva “ swag ”

” Julio “ pollo ” Silva

” Silva Christian “SLASHiSONFiRE”Gomes (Coach)

Fala nação VKS! Nos despedimos dos nossos guerreiros que estão fazendo história nos esports! Um time de estrelas que chegaram e fizeram tudo acontecer já no nascimento do nosso querido Vavá. + pic.twitter.com/WlgfpTFOHh — Team Vikings (@TeamVikings) December 24, 2021

The Brazilian region fans seem super excited. After the statement KRU Esports made in the last season, Brazilian teams are not to be taken lightly. Team Vikings have a lot to prove and an immense amount of weight on their shoulders. Will they be able to live up to their expectations?

