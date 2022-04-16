Valorant Leaks and Upcoming updates: New agent, New battle pass, RGX 2.0, and more

Here are all the upcoming updates and Valorant leaks for Episode 4 Act 3, including RGX 2.0, New agent, battle pass, and more.

With the current Act coming to an end in a few days we can take a look at the leaks for the upcoming Act. So far Episode 4 has been really well received by the community. Act 1 focuses on Neon and Act 2 focuses on balancing the meta and Icebox map changes.

Act 3 will be releasing in 2 weeks’ time from now, And here are all the updates or patches that we will get to see.

All Valorant leaks for Episode 4 Act 3

New Agent, Fade

The upcoming agent’s name is “Fade”, we had a chance to go through her abilities beforehand. Here is a small into the Fade from Valorant “Bury your fears, or she will hunt them. Fade, VALORANT’s new Turkish Agent, stalks her prey with equal parts terror and tactics. Go ahead, try to hide“.

Let’s take a look at her voice lines.

RGX 2.0

New Bundle: RGX 11z Pro 2 | #VALORANT Includes Phantom, Operator, and a Butterfly Knife Melee. — ValorLeaks | Leaks & Info (@ValorLeaks) April 15, 2022

We have a high probability that we will get to see the RGX 2.0 as the next skin collection, with it containing:

Phantom

Operator

Butterfly Knife

Battle Pass

EP4 ACT 3 Battlepass | #VALORANT > The Battlepass is back with some pearlescent, cybernetic, and tactically-themed skins plus plenty of other eye-catching cosmetics ready to be earned. — ValorLeaks | Leaks & Info (@ValorLeaks) April 15, 2022

Current acts Battle pass was not up to the communities standers, with the skins not reaching their appeal. But the upcoming BP seems to have some cybernetic skins and more, which might be fun to see.

There is no Screenshots or gameplay for Fade, RGX 2, or the battlepass. Just Text (lol). Gameplay & Screenshots should be this upcoming weekend. Anyways, next patch should be fun. Expect agent changes — ValorLeaks | Leaks & Info (@ValorLeaks) April 15, 2022

Episode 4 Act 3 release date

All these leaks will go live with the Act 3 patch update, which will go live at:

North America: 27th April 06:00 AM PST

27th April 06:00 AM PST Europe: 27th April 03:00 PM CST

27th April 03:00 PM CST Southeast Asia: 28th April 03:00 AM IST

All the above timings are the pre-defined default timing, however, if Riot faces any errors or exceptions while releasing the update, these timings could change. But that seems unlikely.