Valorant Champions Day 7 Schedule and Live Streaming : When and Where to Watch Day 7 Matches of VCT Berlin 2021?

Take a look at the schedule for Valorant Champions Day 7 Schedule, the final day of the group stage, and for teams to qualify for the playoffs.

Valorant champion Day 6 was a rollercoaster ride with Sentinels being eliminated in the group stage by Kru Esports. And Envy losing to Acend. However, the fight for the “World Champions” title continues with EU dominating the bracket for now. The VCT champions bracket after Day 6 remains:

Here’s the updated #VALORANTChampions bracket going into the final day of the Groups Stage! pic.twitter.com/gqHfNUmyCU — VALORANT Champions Tour (@ValorantEsports) December 7, 2021

Today is the final day for the Group stage, a final chance for teams to make it to the playoff. We have some promising names taking the stage today, however, teams have constantly proven that fame doesn’t matter in valorant.

Valorant Champions Day 7 Schedule

We also have a rematch to close out the day! #VALORANTChampions @Envy vs @X10CRIT pic.twitter.com/woeW3Ak3NK — VALORANT Champions Tour NA (@valesports_na) December 7, 2021

Match 1: Vision Strikers Vs Cloud9 Blue

Day 7 kicks off with a neck-to-neck matchup between the Korean powerhouse “Vision Strikers” Vs the NA’s boys in blue “Cloud 9”. The team that wins today will book their seat in the Champions playoffs whereas the losing team will book their flight seat home.

Timings for the match are:

6 am PDT

7.30 PM IST

11:00 pm Japan time

Match 2: Team Secret Vs Team Vikings

Both teams have shown major improvement in their gameplay compared to their previous performance. So going into Day 7’s second match it is going to be entertaining to watch.

Timings for the match are:

9:00 AM PDT

10.30 PM IST

1:00 AM Japan time

Match 3: Envy Vs X10 Crit

The last and final match for the group stage is between Envy and X10 Crit. This is a rematch as Envy defeated X10 in their previous matchup. So, the big question is will X10 Crit take their revenge, or will Envy continue their previous performance.

Timings for the match are:

12:00 PM PDT

1:30 AM IST

4:00 AM Japan time

Where to watch Day 7 of Champions

There are a lot of options to watch the Valorant Champions live. The official channels for Champions 2021 by Valorant are:

Riot has also allowed a lot of the fan-favorite streamers to host a watch party for Valorant Champions.

Check out our Day 7 NA #VALORANTChampions watch parties! pic.twitter.com/CNbiUIu9Bo — VALORANT Champions Tour NA (@valesports_na) December 7, 2021

If you don’t want to watch the official stream, you also have the option to watch-party with some big names:

The streams will start at 6:00 Am PDT and all the official streams will start around the same time.