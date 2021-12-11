CSGO prodigy m0NESY is confirmed to transfer to G2 Esports from NaVi Junior.

CSGO player m0NESY has been confirmed to have signed up G2 Esports for the 2022 Season. The NaVi youth player will find some new avenues under Niko’sleadership.

Natus Vincere was looking for a new place for m0NESY as he cannot be granted a place in the current major winning roster. M0NESY last played for NaVi in July.

But, what catches the eye are his stats. Even at a youth stage, his stats rival the likes of Niko, s1mple and Coldzera. That is just bonkers.

M0NESY is a prodigy who has an insane talent for gaming. Under Nilo’s leadership, the NaVi youth gamer can thrive in Tier 1 professional scene.

Prodigy signed. How does it affect the CSGO professional scene?

Thank you @natusvincere for these cool years. I was so enjoy to be surrounded by people who are ready to win Thank you @NAVIami_R for invaluable experience, it will help me a lot in the future. I will never forget these days ❤️ A new chapter will begin in 2022. Wait for news — Ilya Osipov (@m0NESY13) December 9, 2021

M0NESY has been the talk of the town ever since he set foot in the NaVi Youth programme. NaVi trialled the Russian prodigy in 2017.

Since then, he has played numerous matches for the team. More precisely, since he joined NaVi, the teenager has had an unbeaten streak.

Though, it could be argued that he still has not proved himself in the S-tier scene. With G2, that is going to change starting this season.

Sasha “s1mple” Kostyliev has been the talk of the town since the pro-CSGO started. Yet, no one is more renowned or skilful as him in WEU or EEU.

Ilya “m0NESY” Osipov is a prodigy. Make no mistake, he is bound for greatness if everything falls in the right place at the right time.

Niko and G2 Esports might just win the major next year. But, the real fight will be between S1mple-NaVi and m0NESY/Niko-G2.

How does m0NESY ‘s transfer affect the current G2 Esports roster?

m0NESY to G2 deal finalized – Report https://t.co/ta1cndNgBa — HLTV.org (@HLTVorg) December 10, 2021



M0NESY is signed because he is bound to replace someone on the active G2 roster. The question remains who? And also, the why?

Ilya “m0NESY” has been inactive for a while now in the NaVi Juniors roster. But, there was no place for him alongside the likes to s1mple, b1t, Electronic, Perfecto and Booml4.

But G2 is a different story. With the addition of m0NESY, the removal of either JackZ or Amanek is very likely.

m0NESY: “I’m sure that I’m ready for tier 1” https://t.co/vgh3tSiHZs — HLTV.org (@HLTVorg) November 18, 2021

M0NESY is an AWPer, a very good one actually. His per round stats match that of Niko and s1mple. No one has ever done that.

Amanek is a good player. But, his performance was underwhelming at the PGL Stockholm Major 2021 Grand Finals. He is the likely candidate who will be released from the organisation.

It is a clever signing by G2 ESports nonetheless. New member for the roster of G2 CSGO, m0NESY.

To sum up, we wish good luck to the current and future G2 Esports active roster. And, we hope that the Russian prodigy finds his footing in world Esports.

