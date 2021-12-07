Valorant Champions 2021: Sentinels eliminated from the Valorant Champions 2021 after losing decider match to KRU Esports.

Sentinels are knocked out of the Valorant Champions 2021 after they lost the Group B decider match to KRU eSports. Cloud9 is the only remaining team from NA.

Sentinels are the strongest team in Valorant from the North American region. Yet, fate has its ways when luck and test are involved.

Sentinels lost their decider match against Kun Aguero owned KRU ESports. But, the 2-1 scoreline is not a justification for the hard-fought battles.

SEN Shahzam and company did not make the cut for the Playoffs. How were the Valorant giants stopped in their tracks?

Glory for one, a tragedy for the other.

Emocionado , vamos @KRUesports y vamos Latam . Haciendo historia https://t.co/PHBr4qfxwu — Sergio Kun Aguero (@aguerosergiokun) December 6, 2021

The decider match is BO3 in the group stage and in the upcoming Playoffs. Sentinels started off with strong aggression and momentum. Yet, they fell short when they are meant to go all in.

Mazino vs Dapr. Shahzam Vs keznildeus. Nagzet vs Tenz. That was the matchup in question. Sentinels won the first map by the skin of their teeth.

And once backed up in a corner, they could not perform. Sentinels got baited and taken out at every corner in the last two maps. Hence, it almost felt as if someone clipped the wings off.

Well, we always knew we’d shock the world. — Sentinels (@Sentinels) December 6, 2021

Mazino and keznildeus ambushed Sentinels squad at the worst possible time. More often than not, KRU eSports fought the matchups 2v5 or 3v5.

KRU ESports found a second wind, and they rode on it. As a result, the first big disaster at Valorant Champions 2021 Berlin is Sentinels.

The PostMatch Valorant Champions Sentinels vs KRU.

Sentinels were heartbroken. TenZ, ShahZam and others left the stage almost instantly after the loss.

Nagzet provides us with a team perspective in a post-match interview on KRU eSports’ behalf. He is down to earth and humble unlike how most people are.

Here is what he had to say:

“It is a wonderful experience to play against the best teams in the world. But, it only shows that we can hand in hand with the best in the world. Difficult is an understatement when you are facing a team like Sentinel, which can dominate in most 1v1 situations. And, the fear and stress get the best of you. Fracture was a mistake in that respect. We thought we can catch Sentinels off-guard. But, I ended up having an anxiety attack.

– Juan “Nagzet” Pablo Lopez



Nagzet also mentions that they want a matchup with Team Liquid. Liquid is the reason KRU ended up in the lower brackets last time in Berlin.

As a result, the first-ever Valorant Champions 2021 is the tournament of the underdogs.

