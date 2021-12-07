Valorant Patch Notes 3.12: The new Valorant patch is live and it incorporates some of the community advice.

Valorant Patch Notes 3.12 are available at the moment. The new patch brings in minor changes that are more community-driven.
Valorant patch 3.11 was omitted, as Riot Games decided the Devs needed a break. The next patch 3.12 was in the works before the Valorant Champions started.
Patch 3.12 is supposed to be the last patch of the year. Riot has not brought any changes to the gameplay.
Expect a major change or addition next. Maybe, Sprinter arrives with the next Act due in January 2022.
Also, Agent-specific keybinds are finally here. Riot Devs brought in the much-awaited promises made in Episode 3.
Patch Notes 3.12 is where we deliver on some popular requests:
⌨️ Agent-specific keybinds
🎯 Friendly fire detection
❗ Report disruptive players during Agent select
🎁 Wide Player Cards are back
Riot PatchNotes mentioned the following:
GAME SYSTEM UPDATES IN PATCH 3.12
Agent-specific Keybinds
- We heard you loud and clear. You can now go to the Settings Menu and set different keybinds for each Agent!
- Go to Settings >> Controls >> Actions to get started
- Added ability to create, delete, and search for keybind profiles for each Agent. You cannot create more than one profile per Agent.
- Added ability to copy your default keybindings to a single profile or all profiles at once.
- Now when your keybinds are in conflict, you can see what other items the binding is assigned to.
- You can revert individual changes made to bindings in each keybind profile. Reverting will reset the keybind to what it was at the time the profile was created.
SOCIAL UPDATES IN Valorant PATCH 3.12
- The report in Agent Select is now live!
- You can now report disruptive players during the pregame. Just hover over the name and click REPORT.
- You can also add players to your friends list if you have a positive experience.
- Friendly Fire detection
- You Better stop purposely blasting grenades on your teammates cause we’re tracking them and will be punishing excessive damage to allies!
PROGRESSION UPDATES FOR Valorant
- Wide Player Cards
- After community feedback, we are bringing back the Wide Player cards that are shown during the Loading Screens and in the kill banners.
GENERAL
- Integrated select changes and bug fixes for Slate/UI from Unreal Engine 4.26 and 4.27
BUGS FIXED IN Valorant PATCH 3.12
Agents
- Fixed a bug that causes abilities that consist of a held object to display incorrectly in the third person. You’ll notice this fix on Skye, Sage, Jett, Yoru, and Reyna.
Social
- Fixed a bug where players were able to spam invite others to party
Also read: Valorant Champions 2021 Berlin: Teams that have pulled through to the Playoffs.