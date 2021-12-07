Valorant Patch Notes 3.12: The new Valorant patch is live and it incorporates some of the community advice.

Valorant Patch Notes 3.12 are available at the moment. The new patch brings in minor changes that are more community-driven.

Valorant patch 3.11 was omitted, as Riot Games decided the Devs needed a break. The next patch 3.12 was in the works before the Valorant Champions started.

Patch 3.12 is supposed to be the last patch of the year. Riot has not brought any changes to the gameplay.

Also read: Valorant Champions 2021: Sentinels eliminated from the Valorant Champions 2021 after losing decider match to KRU Esports.

Expect a major change or addition next. Maybe, Sprinter arrives with the next Act due in January 2022.

Also read: Valorant Champions 2021 Berlin: Teams that have pulled through to the Playoffs.