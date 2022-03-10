VCT APAC: How to watch VCT APAC Stage 1 Challengers

Two guaranteed spots to VCT Masters 1 and US$150,000 will be up for grabs.

VCT APAC Stage 1 Challengers is set to begin tomorrow. And run until the last week of the month on March 27th. The top two teams earning spots at VCT Masters 1 located in Iceland.

Sixteen teams will eventually make up the field for VCT APAC Stage 1 Challengers. But as of right now, four of those teams are still yet to be determined. Eight lower-seeded teams from seven sub-regional VCTs will compete for the four Group Stage spots in the Play-In stage starting tomorrow.

Play-in Stage and Group Stage

The Play-In stage of the tournament will last from March 10th-13th. Subsequently, The Group Stage will take place between March 16st and March 21st, with the playoffs taking place starting March 21st. The grand final itself is currently scheduled for Sunday, March 27th.

On offer this time is US$150,000, up from the previous US$100,000 on offer for the VCT SEA Stage 3 Challengers Playoffs last August. Riot Games has yet to announce the full prize breakdown at the time of writing.

Where to watch, panelists and casters

VCT APAC Stage 1 Challengers will be streamed live in more than seven languages for those who prefer to watch it in their first language.

English Twitch

YouTube Thai Twitch

YouTube

Facebook (ESL)

Facebook (VALORANT) Bahasa Indonesia Twitch

YouTube

Facebook Mandarin Twitch

YouTube Vietnamese YouTube

Facebook Tagalog Twitch

YouTube

Facebook Hindi Twitch

YouTube

Facebook

Loco

The following English broadcast crew will guide you through the action in VCT APAC Stage 1 Challengers:

Panelists:

Nico “ BlackenBlue ” Gayoso

” Gayoso Jiro “ Nomad ” Pineda

” Pineda Rafael “Raf” Alino

Casters: