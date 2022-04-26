VALORANT: Does Cypher, the Moroccan Sentinel need a buff from Riot Games?

Cypher has been obsolete in the agent pool ever since Chamber released. Is a Cypher buff long overdue?

Cypher, the Moroccan Sentinel agent was a popular pick in the early days of VALORANT. Cypher is regarded as one of the toughest agents to play with in VALORANT. His utility and play style has to be mastered to perfection for enemies to struggle against him. Only the best of the best Sentinel class players would pick Cypher.

However, ever since the release of Chamber, Cypher’s pick-rate has hit rock bottom. In professional play and even in casual ranked, his utility just isn’t as strong as the other Sentinels. What can Riot Games improve in Cypher’s utility?

Possible Cypher Ability buffs

Cypher has the potential to be a more popular pick amongst players. But whatever his abilities do, other agents can do better.

1. Spycam (Signature Ability- Free)

Cypher’s camera is probably the easiest ability to counter in VALORANT. A simple bullet to the camera leaves you with zero information and you have to wait for 45 seconds for it to be re-used. A possible buff for his camera can be that it has a shorter reusable time and when it tags an enemy it reveals them like Sova’s recon bolt or owl drone does.

2. Trapwire (C Ability- 2oo creds)

In the beta version of VALORANT, even after Cypher dies his trapwires remain active and provide information. Now, Cypher’s trapwires are easy to counter unless you have learned some amazing placements. Maybe they can bring back the original Cypher trapwire and buff the Sentinel.

3. Cyber Cage ( Q Ability- 100 creds)

Cyber cages definitely need a buff. They provide cover for very less time with very minimal information. Earlier, Cyber Cages used to slow down enemies in it which can also be a potential buff idea.

4. Neural Theft (Ultimate Ability- 7 ult orbs)

The Neural Theft provides an amazing amount of information for enemy positions. It helps detect lurks, rotates, free sites and almost everything in relation to positioning. However, the ultimate provides info for a couple of seconds and that’s it. Fans suggest a longer duration of information with his ult or better way to tag the enemies. Making it easier to wallbang and spot them.

