ESports

VALORANT: Does Cypher, the Moroccan Sentinel need a buff from Riot Games?

Yuvansh Ruia

Previous Article
"Somewhere Michael Jordan is shaking his head": Skip Bayless expresses alarm over Kevin Durant's 'no regrets' statement after being swept 4-0 
Next Article
"The future of the world is enriched by a new beauty of speed": When Ferrari stole hearts at the 2006 Winter Olympic Games
E-Sports Latest News
VALORANT: Can we expect a Phoenix buff in the near future?
VALORANT: Can we expect a Phoenix buff in the near future?

The agent that rises from his flames has been failing to rise in pick rate.…