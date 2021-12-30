ESports

CSGO Roster Changes: Shox joins Team Liquid after getting kicked by Team Vitality.

Shox joins Team Liquid CSGO Roster
ch33n1 L4NC3L077

•NFT aficionado •E-sports fanatic •Indie GameDev

