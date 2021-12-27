Valorant Champions Tour: The Best and Highest earning teams of 2021.

The 2021 Valorant Champions Tour was bonkers in every aspect. Let us take a gander at the best and the highest-earning teams of 2021.

2021 was unexpected. Through the Pandemic norms, teams vied for the greatest title in the professional circuit.

Too many teams fell short of their expectations. But, the Darkhorse of the series took their ultimate prize, the Champions Trophy.

What an unbelievable start! Take a look back at the best moments of the 2021 VALORANT Champions Tour. See you in 2022! pic.twitter.com/ldCRbWow6p — VALORANT Champions Tour (@ValorantEsports) December 21, 2021



ACEND took the world by storm. 2021 ushers the era of the underdogs. Let’s break down the available data.

The Journey to the Ultimate Valorant Glory.

Sentinels and Gambit Esports dominated the early stages of the VCT. Yet, they could not make it count when it really mattered.

Also, Team Liquid is too is not a weak team by any count. But, ACEND Club was in a league of its own.

IT ALL COMES DOWN TO THIS. #VALORANTChampions pic.twitter.com/km4aZoXt5Y — VALORANT Champions Tour (@ValorantEsports) December 12, 2021

The Champions 2021 saw whitewash (2-0 in bo2 / bo3 and 3-0 in bo5 ) hattrick . Surprisingly, ACEND pulled it off.

Team Liquid was their final whitewash victim on their road to Glory. But, the grand finals is a different story altogether.

The matches went back and forth with each team taking turns to gain momentum. Eventually, the coveted 5th match did take place in the Final Valorant series of the 2021 season.

A nailbiter until the final moments. The ultimate gamble to win it all, the final push for a grasp at glory. As a result, the match put everyone at the edge of their seats for quite a while.

Finally, a string of overtime matches finally led to ACEND ‘s victory over Gambit. The ultimate title is now up for grabs again next season.

Valorant Global Team Rankings 2021.

At the moment, ACEND tops the Global ranking Leaderboard, with a total of 1000 points. They have 667 points due to achievements in 2021 and 333 points for a winning streak, or points for form.

They are followed by Sentinels from North America with 966 points. Then, Gambit Esports occupies third place with a total of 959 points.

Going into 2022, there will be major changes to the rosters and team strategies. Also, with upcoming balance patches and new maps, the pro circuit will gradually evolve into a more exciting stage.

Hence, fingers crossed for the next big update coming in January. A new Filipino Agent, the Sprinter, is soon to debut in Act 4.

Teams that earned the most in the Valorant Champions Tour 2021.



ACEND tops the Earnings Leaderboard too. ACEND in total earned $495,955 in 2021. Gambit follows them in a close second with $480,553.

Sentinels occupy the third slot with $452,500. The next team on the list earned 1/2 of that of ACEND and the rest earned a quarter of that.

G2 Esports, 10th in rank, earned $118,994. ACEND is a strong team with not much international fame.

The 2021 season does put them the in crosshairs of many big teams. Zeek is the MVP of the 2021 season for a reason. Hence, the best teams want another go at ACEND.

2022 is new hope and journey for too many teams. But, one has to be sceptical about it. Because there can only be one winner.

The SportsRush wishes ya all HAPPY HOLIDAYS !!