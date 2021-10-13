Valorant Last Chance Qualifier NA Day 1 Results and Day 2 Schedule : 100 Thieves reaches upper bracket finals after dominant day 1 performance

Valorant Last Chance Qualifier NA Day 1 Results and Day 2 Schedule : A quick recap of the events that occurred in Day 1 of NA LCQ, and the upcoming schedule for further events.

VCT NA LCQ Day 1 started with a bang, with each team showing how they earned their spot in the top 10 teams of NA valorant. That being said tensions run high as this is the Last Chance qualifier for One Team which succeeds to book their seats for Valorant Champions at the end of the year.

Day 1 for the VCT NA LCQ consisted of the first half of the upper Quater and Semi-Finals. Let’s look at how the teams have performed in their matches.

NA LCQ Upper Quaterfinals:100 Thieves Vs. Gen.G

The 100 Thieves vs Gen.G match ended with 100 Thieves defeating Gen.G 2-1 in a hard-fought best of 3. The maps selected for the Best of 3 were Breeze(Gen.G win), Split(100 Thieves win), and Icebox(100 Thieves win).

100T Asuna was the Match MVP with an ACS of 260, and a K/D of 1.4.

The first #VALORANTLCQ matchup of the day goes in favor of @100T_Esports. The veteran squad takes down @GenG 2-1. pic.twitter.com/31auwg1csD — VALORANT Champions Tour NA (@valesports_na) October 12, 2021

NA LCQ Upper Quarterfinals: XSET Vs. Luminosity

In the second match of the day, XSET takes the victory over Luminosity with a 2-1 best of 3. The maps played for the best of 3 were Haven(Luminosity win), Ascent(XSET win), and Split(XSET win).

XSET PureR was the Match MVP with an ACS of 210, and a K/D of 1.02.

THAT WAS A BANGER. @XSET completes the reverse sweep after dropping the first map against @Luminosity. pic.twitter.com/vis13UStPH — VALORANT Champions Tour NA (@valesports_na) October 13, 2021

NA LCQ Upper Semifinals: 100 Thieves Vs. XSET

The upper semifinals was a neck and neck fight between 100 Thieves and XSET with 100 Thieves coming on top with a score of 2-1 in their best of 3. The maps played Split(XSET win), Breeze(100 Thieves win), and Ascent(100 Thieves win).

100T Asuna was the Match MVP with an ACS of 253, and a K/D of 1.19.

Another series that went all three maps. @100T_Esports come out on top 2-1 against @XSET. pic.twitter.com/9iGxmLus70 — VALORANT Champions Tour NA (@valesports_na) October 13, 2021



Upcoming NA LCQ Schedule

October 13, 2021

12:00 PM PT – Upper Quarterfinals: FaZe Clan vs. Rise

03:00 PM PT – Upper Quarterfinals: Version 1 vs. Cloud9 Blue

06:00 PM PT – Upper Semifinals: TBD

October 14, 2021

12:00 PM PT – Lower Round 1: Gen.G vs. Luminosity

03:00 PM PT – Lower Round 1: TBD

October 15, 2021

12:00 PM PT – Lower Round 2: TBD

03:00 PM PT – Lower Round 2: XSET vs. TBD

06:00 PM PT – Upper Final: 100 Thieves vs. TBD

October 16, 2021

12:00 PM PT – Lower Round 3: TBD

03:00 PM PT – Lower Final: TBD

October 16, 2021

12:00 PM PT – Grand Final: TBD

Valorant YouTube Stream

Valorant Twitch Stream 1 and Valorant Twitch Stream 2