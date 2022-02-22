VALORANT: Things you might be doing which might be counter productive for your team

Often, new players in a game make very common mistakes that can be detrimental to your team’s success. Here is a quick reminder on what not to do.

VALORANT is a 5v5 multiplayer FPS shooter launched by Riot Games. The game has gained traction really quickly in the past two years with big names playing it professionally. Big names such as TenZ, Shroud, and Tarik have been heavily invested in the game in terms of streaming and professional play.

However, the game is extremely reliant on communication and team-based plays. Each player must play their agent role with perfect communication and aim to win each game. Yet, due to nobody’s fault, a lot of players make some common mistakes that prove to be detrimental to your team’s success.

Simple tips to support your team and consistently win

First and foremost, we need to focus on communication and team composition. What new players don’t realize that there is something called too much communication and too little communication as well?

Too much communication is also known as “backseat gaming” and is huge mistake players don’t realize they’re making. Excessively talking after dying and trying to “guide” other players constantly. This is extremely counterproductive and ruins the focus of the players in-game.

Another common mistake players make is not discussing team composition before playing with randoms. You can always discuss which agent you’re comfortable with and what you think is necessary.

