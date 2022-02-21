VALORANT: The #1 SEA Radiant player is a 16 Year old named Jerome “mojer” Literal from the Philippines

Your worst nightmare to play against in VALORANT is probably a 16 year old from the Philippines. He is currently ranked #1 in SEA Radiant.

Radiant is a feat only the best of the best at VALORANT can achieve. It’s the Holy Grail in VALORANT since only 0.02% players in VALORANT actually reach this rank. Even some pros have struggled with getting out of Immortal and reaching Radiant.

For some players, it might be an impossible task. But not for Jerome “major” Literal from the Philippines.

Jerome “Major” Literal

Jerome “Major” Literal is currently 16 Years old and was born in the Philippines on June 14, 2005. He is #1 in the Radiant lobby in SEA and has no following or popularity currently. He currently doesn’t stream or doesnt have any YouTube videos but you can find him on TikTok.

Esports and cracked teenagers have been a long time love story. Even Asuna, hit Radiant #1 in North America only at the age of 17. He even had a smurf account which was #2. Young players have huge potential on an ever growing platform of video games.

Do you think you can ever reach Radiant and stomp this 16 year old?

