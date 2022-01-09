VCT EMEA 2022: More Tour details on Valorant EMEA Champions Tour 2022.

VCT EMEA 2022 is soon to set off, and various details regarding the competition have been released. Let us look at the necessary info.

The Valorant Champions Tour received quite a lot of love in 2021. With a new format, it is set to return this year.

But, amidst pandemic norms, a LAN could be doubtful. Though, we can expect some decent matches upcoming in a few weeks time.

Also read: “I will punish his entire team with my team.”: NaVi s1mple reacts at G2 m0NESY comment after new signing.

EMEA topped the VCT rankings in 2021.

No doubt, EMEA was the best performing region in VCT 2021. Also, all four qualifying teams made it through to knockout stages in Champions 2021.

Surprisingly, the underdogs ACEND ascended the throne of Valorant Champions. Besides, as the title defending region, we expect tough battles ahead.

Additionally, Gambit won the first-ever Valorant Masters in Berlin. Currently, EMEA is riddled with talented FPS pros. Hence, new prodigies arise every year in this region.

EMEA stands for Europe, the Middle East and Africa. Yet, the most impactful teams have been from Europe alone.

Also read: Twitch Live Streamer Pokimane has been banned over watching AVATAR on the live stream.

Rulebooks and new formats were leaked in the last week of December.

Everything you need to know about the new qualifiers and format for #VCT EMEA Stage 1 👇 — VALORANT Champions Tour EMEA (@valesports_emea) January 3, 2022



Other than Sentinels from NA and KRU from LATAM, no team has significant accolades. Hence, for all other regions, VCT and Champions 2021 was impossible. Or, at least, it was too tough to compete.

The format of the tour was announced as soon as the Champions 2021 ended. For now, this is all we know:

The open qualifier is single elimination Bo3 . Also, the top 4 goes to the closed qualifier.

. Also, the top 4 goes to the closed qualifier. Currently, the closed qualifier is double elimination , and 4 teams are directly invited. The deciding matches are Bo5 .

, and 4 teams are directly invited. The deciding matches are The VCT regular season consists of 2 groups of 6 teams. Now, each group will play a single round-robin, with Bo3 matches.

Also read: Valorant Patch Notes 4.0 : Take a look at Everything new and improved for Episode 4 Act 1

We had an incredible 2021. See you in 2022! pic.twitter.com/DBcn3hdOXa — VALORANT Champions Tour EMEA (@valesports_emea) January 1, 2022

The top 3 of each group make it to the playoffs, the bottom team of each group plays in the promotion tournament with the winners of the VRL (s) .

. Playoffs are played with 6 teams, it’s double elimination. The first-placed team of each group receives a bye in the first round.

There are 3 Major Global events VCT 2022. Masters 1, Masters 2 and The Champions 2022.

Also read: VCT APAC 2022: Everything you need to know about the Asia Pacific Valorant Champions Tour 2022.

VCT 2022 EMEA watch parties.

The Valorant EMEA chapter announced the watch party hosts. Currently, there are 3 languages listed for watch parties.

They are listed in:

1. English

Your #VCT EMEA Open Qualifier 1 watch parties! pic.twitter.com/vjh06IgRbG — VALORANT Champions Tour EMEA (@valesports_emea) January 8, 2022

2. CIS

3. TR

To sum up, that is all for VCT EMEA 2022 info. Also, we will update as more news rolls in.

Stay safe and healthy. Furthermore, wear and be a responsible citizen.

Also read: Valorant Map changes: Breeze and Bind. New Meta: Disruption?