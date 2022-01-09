“I will punish his entire team with my team.”: NaVi s1mple reacts at G2 m0NESY comment after new signing.

G2 recently signed m0NESY off NaVi Junior camp. Recent altercations have created a rivalry between s1mple and m0NESY.

The Internet has its weird ways of pitting individuals against one another. There are plenty of events as evidence of this. The ESports world is not unbeknownst to this fact.

G2 m0NESY issued a statement on Twitter as a tagline. Yet, the message reached the intended party.

NEXT MAJOR IS OURS Welcome G2 @m0NESY13 https://t.co/Cp6EswKhft — G2 Esports (@G2esports) January 3, 2022

What was the message? Who was it intended for? How a rivalry could ensue?

G2 may have asked M0NESY to issue the statement as a Publicity Stunt?

G2 Esports recently signed m0nesy off NaVi.

Hence, NaVi was looking for a new team to play for Ilya “m0NESY” Osipov. G2 Esports responded with a counteroffer that NaVi accepted the terms of.

ESports teams sometimes ask a new player for publicity stunts. Even if not, this certainly looked like one.

As a god Gamer, S1mple responded. But, he never likes to talk much. He rather has his skills do the talking.



B1t is yet another prodigy, who is now playing on NaVi’s side. To date, he is the most successful rookie in any ESports format.

Make no mistake about B1t ‘s skill. He has carried his team countless times in the toughest times. G2 m0NESY.

Not just s1mple, m0NESY might have called out to the entire NaVi team.

There was news surrounding Ilya since 2017 for a reason. M0NESY is a Russian prodigy, with stats to rival the likes of s1mple and Coldzera.

He has been creating waves since his trial for NaVi Junior Camp. Since then, he has had an unbeaten streak of wins in the Junior division.

Due to Pandemic, he was benched along with his teammates. Hence, it has been over 8 months since Ilya “m0NESY” played a proper LAN.

But, questions are still unanswered about the final roster.

S1mple responded to the callout. Expect sparks to fly when NaVi and G2 meet.

Here comes the title-winning vlog with the #PGLMajor 2021 Champions! Let’s watch this episode with all the emotions & the best moments from the final day of the event that will definitely go down in history! 🙌 🎥: https://t.co/5MkZJ4iTn3#navination #CSGO pic.twitter.com/f0e9xd8zhg — NAVI (@natusvincere) November 8, 2021

Much like Sasha “S1mple”, the king of CSGO, M0NESY is an AWPer. It is rare, but a deadly skill to master.

All CSGO Gods will concur with the fact that all the best players in the game are AWPers. Sharpshooters with insane reaction speeds and timing.

The Russian prodigy, Ilya Osipov, has all the skills to become the greatest. But, it is a fact that he has not been tested yet on battlegrounds.

Yet, it is true he is soon going shoulder to shoulder with Niko. Soon he will be fighting against the greatest gamers in the game on the Main Stage.

Hopefully, this does not end up as a career destroyer statement. Soon, we shall know.

