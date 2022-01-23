Dota 2 DPC updates: Regional Finals confirmed for DPC by DreamHack for Europe.

Dota 2 Regional Finals for Western Europe has been confirmed by DreamHack for their DreamLeague. More prize money and DPC points for the top 4.

DreamHack, the organisers of DreamLeague, announced the Regional Finals for WEU Division 1. The announcement comes in as confirmation for rumours circulated earlier by Valve.

Therefore, the Winter Major 2022 replacement is the Regional Finals for each region. More importantly, it has a prize pool and there are more DPC points on the line.

Also read: DPC WEU Tour 1 Division 1: Final rankings on DPC EU point table after tiebreakers.

The news is sweet music to the ears of many. Because a lot of teams are waiting to get their hands on a decent prize pool for a while now.

As mentioned earlier, the Regional Finals for Dota 2 is occurring for six different regions. Furthermore, the finals shall mark the end of the DPC Winter Tour/Tour 1.

The #DreamLeague Regional Finals are coming your way from February 11th to 13th! 🤩 Our top 4 #DPC WEU teams, @TeamLiquid, Team Tickles, @TundraEsports and @OGesports will compete for $100,000 and 380 Pro Circuit points! More info 👇https://t.co/bqY8HUfXaU pic.twitter.com/s44rxMYxHp — DreamHack Dota (@DreamHackDota) January 22, 2022

What do we know currently about the DPC Winter Tour Regional Finals?

Currently, DreamHack has confirmed the following details regarding the tourney:

The tournament is played between the top 4 Winter Tour Qualifiers from each region.

The prize pool is confirmed to be $100000 and 380 Dota 2 Pro Circuit points are on the line for each of the six regions. Also, the breakdown of the rewards has already been released.

The tournament is short and will be played over 3 days online. Currently, the date has been fixed from February 11th to February 13th.

Also read: Keloqz’s 16 second Ace against Excel: Take a look at the insane 16 second Ace by G2 Keloqz Against Excel in the Challengers 2 upper finals

Place $ USD DPC Points Team 1st $50,000 250 TBD 2nd $25,000 130 TBD Place 3rd and 4th

3rd $15,000 – TBD 4th $10,000 – TBD

At the moment, only DreamHack has mentioned this as of now. there is confirmation coming in from other organisers too.

Consequently, that makes DreamHack the one to break news. After a short rebellion from Dota 2 pros, an event is finally happening.

But, there is a concern. The Major was supposed to have 1900 points on the line. But, now the total stands at 380 x 6 = 2280.

Though, the total prize pool has been increased to $100000 x 6 =$600000. Hence, the points might be balanced later as the Tour progresses.

Also read: G2 qualifies for EMEA Challengers: After defeating Excel in the upper finals G2 qualify for the EMEA challengers

Format for DPC Regional Finals for Dota 2.

Four teams from DPC WEU 2021/22 Tour 1: Division I

Double-elimination bracket

Grand Final is Bo5 , all other matches are Bo3

Also read: S1mple says the Last Dance got nothing against NaVi.

Did you know $100,000 USD is the biggest prize pool ever for a single esports tournament in South America? 🤯 We are proud to host the DPC Regional Finals for the top 4 teams of our league, with 380 DPC Points on the line. Excited yet? More info: https://t.co/Yy7cFc6ZV2 pic.twitter.com/rqJ9LUQMCi — 4D Esports (@Esports4d) January 22, 2022

Schedule for the DPC WEU Regional final matches.

Timings are yet to be announced. But, the match pool is already decided.

11th February

Team Liquid vs OG

Team Tickles vs Tundra Esports

Lower Bracket Round 1 ( TBD )

12th February

Upper Bracket Finals ( TBD )

13th February

Lower Bracket Finals( TBD )

Grand Finals( TBD )

Also read: First Case of 2022 Drops: CSGO Dreams and Nightmares Case is out for grabs.