WARDELL: Future for WARDELL with V1 or just streaming?

The future for WARDELL seems very uncertain given recent events. Will he continue streaming?

WARDELL, the former professional VALORANT player for TSM has a very uncertain future at the moment. TSM has struggled immensely recently. Their roster even with WARDELL and Subroza hasn’t achieved a lot. They failed to qualify for the VCT Stage 1 NA Challengers. With teams being far less experienced and rated much lower than TSM.

TSM since then has gone through major roster changes. They dropped WARDELL and now it is still unclear whether WARDELL chose to walk away or if he was dropped. Now WARDELL, the Operator Master has a very unclear future.

Also read: NA VALORANT: NRG signs Ethan as replacement for Android

WARDELL shares about future on Instagram

WARDELL since not being a part of TSM has been actively streaming and interacting with his fans. A fan on Instagram asked him when he will be joining a team. many of his fans miss watching him play professionally. To this he responded with talking about shifting to streaming and content creating only.

Many fans think that current unfortunate events in his life are factored in to this decision of his. Recently, WARDELL had tweeted that his crypto wallet was hacked into leading to him losing his life savings. Considering this, streaming would be the safer option financially.

Hi, I don’t know where to start but I’ve been hacked. I need your help to track down the person that did this. This was my main wallet:

(EoT7Bs363cCHPERy5soU67bBeHSpYpkxEg18uv3Wz767)

I’ve exhausted all my options and I am resorting to the community to help me. I know there are — wardell.sol (@wardellcrypto) April 9, 2022

Also read: Knights Valorant Tournament Schedule: Teams, timings, and Schedule for Knights Monthly Circuit

Will he sign for V1?

Although, he has spoken about his future in streaming. Some recent news can prove otherwise. In the upcoming VCT event the organistaions had to give final lists for their roster and coaches. And mysteriously, his name is signed under the Version roster.

Will the OP Master actually play for V1 or will he continue with content creation?