ESports

“We want our revenge match against Gambit ESports”, Vision Strikers K1ng reflects on his feelings after winning the first match of the Valorant Champions 2021.

Vision Strikers k1ng post match interview
ch33n1 L4NC3L077

•NFT aficionado •E-sports fanatic •Indie GameDev

Previous Article
Virat Kohli out today: Umpire Virender Sharma gives controversial decision as Virat Kohli walks back for a duck in Mumbai Test
No Newer Articles
E-Sports Latest News
Vision Strikers k1ng post match interview
“We want our revenge match against Gambit ESports”, Vision Strikers K1ng reflects on his feelings after winning the first match of the Valorant Champions 2021.

Vision Strikers and k1ng won the first match in Valorant Champions 2021. In a post-match…