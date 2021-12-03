“We want our revenge match against Gambit ESports”, Vision Strikers K1ng reflects on his feelings after winning the first match of the Valorant Champions 2021.

Vision Strikers and k1ng won the first match in Valorant Champions 2021. In a post-match interview, k1ng revealed his goals for Valornat Champions 2021.

The Valorant Champions Day 1 saw quite a peak in comparison to Valorant’s own viewership record. Vision Strikers on the other hand defeated FULL SENSE in the opening match of Day 1.

The Champions 2021 saw a peak viewership of 690K on day 1. But, rivalling the viewership status of Major esports events will still take some time.

Also read: Gambit vs Secret Valorant Champions Day 2: Gambit ESports defeats Team Secret to put them in exclusive 13-0 club in round 2.

Day 1 Match 1 of Valorant Champions 2021 Berlin

FULL SENSE is group favourites. Yet they lost the opening match of the Valorant Champions 2021. Also, this is the first professional match for the entire roster together.

Before this event, Full Sense as a team has never been tested. And that cost them their first-ever tournament scrims in Valorant Champions 2021.

But, the South Korean Champions VS have to be commended, for the unfettered domination. To Vision Strikers k1ng, everyone is equal on the battlefield. Yet, he seems to have a personal vendetta.

That is, he wants to defeat Gambit in Valorant Champions 2021. At the moment, there is no surety of a matchup between Vision Strikers and Gambit Esports.

When Nats and k1ng will meet, sparks will fly. The scrims will be close quarters and keep Valorant fans on the edge of their seats.

Also read: Valorant Champions Day 3 Schedule and Live Streaming : When and Where to Watch Day 3 Matches of VCT Berlin 2021?

What drives Vision Strikers k1ng at Valorant Champions 2021?

They don’t call him the k1Ng for nothing 👑@VisionStrikers‘ @VS_k1Ng is coming for the crown at #VALORANTChampions pic.twitter.com/mNaThQ7IC5 — VALORANT Champions Tour (@ValorantEsports) November 27, 2021

Lee “k1Ng” Seung-won joined in for an interview post-match. Hotspawn, the interviewer, queried about Vision Strikers potential opponents.

This is what Lee Seung-won had to say-

“I think that the team we’re most looking forward to playing against is definitely Gambit. We want our revenge match against Gambit. If we don’t take our revenge and beat them, I don’t think I could rest in peace when I’m buried. [Laughs]

-Lee “k1ng” Seung-won

The momentum is right now on Vision Strikers side. Gambit on the other hand put Team Secret in the 13-0 club yesterday.

To sum up, we eagerly await the scrims between Gambit Esports and Vision Strikers. It will be one of the most important matches in the entire series.

This is because there is a very good chance that the winning team becomes the Champions. Good Luck Vision Strikers k1ng!

Also read: “I am one of the best Valorant player in the region”, Sentinels ShahZam scraps any rumours of him retiring from the Valorant pro scene.