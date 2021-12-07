Valorant Champions Playoffs Schedule: An overview of predicted pool locks for the playoffs in Berlin.

Valorant Champions Playoffs schedule is almost halfway locked as 4 teams have finalised their seats. Are there any foolproof predictions?

16 teams and only 8 seats. That is the nature of every ESports tournament for the Group stages. Valorant Champions 2021 gets more exciting as the knockout stages close in.

Big teams are one step away from a major disaster. But, it is accepted that the meta changes affect gameplay significantly.

And, the pick rate shifts are a mighty suggestion to that. Sometimes, an unorthodox modus operandi gives you the best chance.

The Champions 2021 is an ode to that fact. We make our choices not on obvious terms, rather giving more scope to underdogs.

2021 has truly been the year of the Darkhorse. It is the year of the Underdogs. Team Spirit, who lifted the Aegis of the Champions, is plenty of evidence.

The Obvious but foolproof choices.

As the tournament progresses, the top 1 region reveals itself. And, it is not North America.

4 out of 4 teams from the EMEA region made it through to the Playoffs. It will be utter domination for a while from EMEA.

Day 4 of #VALORANTChampions was a WILD one! Two more teams are now locked in for the playoffs. pic.twitter.com/ykoyKOQx9k — VALORANT Champions Tour (@ValorantEsports) December 4, 2021

Gambit, The EMEA Kings.

Gambit is the team to beat. It is undoubtedly the best team in the world right now just based on stats.

The EMEA giant looks to take it all in the Valorant Champions 2021. There is not another better chance to win the Champions again.

Nats and Company want to make every bullet count.

Team Liquid, Brother Buff.



In case you missed our 2-1 showdown vs @Sentinels, here are some of the best highlights from the series. We play next on the 8th, looking forward to continuing our run.#LetsGoLiquid #VALORANTChampions pic.twitter.com/Z8mRauKPdD — Team Liquid Valorant (@LiquidValorant) December 6, 2021

Scream found a new abode in Valorant after leaving behind his dreams in CS:GO. His aggressive style made ripples in Valorant Community.

The one-tap god, along with his brother Nivera, are on to achieving all there is. Team Liquid has beaten teams at their worst.

Now, at their best, only Gambit may be able to stop them at all.

The Underdogs with actual potential.

Sentinels knockout is the first big upset. It is a grim reminder of the David vs Goliath story.

We feel 2021 is the year of the change. Will there be another glorious chapter written for the DarkHorses in ESports?

KRU Esports, the LatAm dream.



Emocionado , vamos @KRUesports y vamos Latam . Haciendo historia https://t.co/PHBr4qfxwu — Sergio Kun Aguero (@aguerosergiokun) December 6, 2021

Sergio Aguero made a good investment. As an owner, there is no one more elated than him at the moment.

The LatAm team has a lot to prove. They have set their eyes on Team Liquid next. We are expecting some decisive and bloody battles to be fought by the only team from LatAm.

Team Acend, EMEA underdog.



Acend moves on to the VALORANT Champions playoffs after defeating Envy in a quick 2-0 match. Hence, Team Acend completes the total domination by EMEA as the 1st seed from each group.

Also, Acend surprised everyone from the get-go. Even though there are no superstars on the roster, they make their presence known.

They have the highest round difference amongst all seed #1 teams from each group. Hence, some commendable achievements.

The Valorant Champions Playoffs Schedule.

Here’s the updated #VALORANTChampions bracket going into the final day of the Groups Stage! pic.twitter.com/gqHfNUmyCU — VALORANT Champions Tour (@ValorantEsports) December 7, 2021

8th December

Acend vs Group C Seed #2

9th December

Team Liquid vs Group D Seed #2

Gambit vs Group A Seed #2

10th December

Fnatic vs KRU ESports

The matchups are wholesome and fierce. Hence, be ready for the next big upset in the Playoffs stage.

