Valorant Champions 2021 Berlin: Team that have pulled through to the Playoffs.

Valorant Champions Playoffs are just around the corner. Already, all seats for the upper brackets have been fulfilled.

Valorant Champions 2021 is the first of its kind. Hosting a pioneering eSports title is no joke and Riot have pulled it off just fine.

Fierce and skilful battles riddle the group stage. As a result, Valorant fans were always at the edge of their seats. Yet, it feels the somewhat same at its core.

That familiar feeling might just propel it to sky-high fame. The following teams made it through to the Playoffs as Group winners. It is EMEA supremacy in the groups.

KRU Esports(1st upset in Valorant Champions)(LatAm)

UPSET!!! Kings of LATAM take down Sentinels 2-1. #VALORANTChampions pic.twitter.com/qNaUKRu26O — VALORANT Champions Tour (@ValorantEsports) December 6, 2021

Kru Esports are on a dream run. Last time in Berlin, their run was cut short after losing to Team Liquid and G2 Esports.

This time, they have made it through to the knockouts after defeating Sentinels. They are about to face Fnatic on 10th December in the Quarterfinals.

Team Gambit(2nd seat playoffs)(EMEA)

9 ROUNDS IN A ROW! Gambit Esports make the comeback win on map 3 to advance to the quarterfinals at #VALORANTChampions pic.twitter.com/8hy8LRtAaM — VALORANT Champions Tour (@ValorantEsports) December 4, 2021

They are the Group C winners. They also won, the last time they came to Berlin.

Gambit beat Team Secret 13-0 in Map 2 after losing Map 1. Hence, Nats and company might just win it all.

They are about to face the winner between NV and X10 from Group A decider today.

Team Liquid(3rd seat playoffs)(EMEA)

The brother buff is REAL! @TeamLiquid take the series win for EMEA and lock in their quarterfinals spot. #VALORANTChampions pic.twitter.com/4JdtYGdhaP — VALORANT Champions Tour (@ValorantEsports) December 4, 2021

In their first match, Team Liquid made short work of KRU Esports. Also, Scream found his flow versus Sentinels and forced them for the decider.

Team Liquid is about to face the winner between C9 Blue and Vision Strikers from the Group D decider. Be it VS or C9, the Playoffs match will be bonkers.

Team Acend(4th seat)(EMEA)

EMEA teams are dominating in the first iteration of the Valorant Champions. Acend met tough opposition from KeyD Stars.

But, Acend dominated them on the last map. NV has quickly brushed aside 2-0 and they booked their seat for the Playoffs on 6th December.

Acend will face Seed 2 from the Group C decider between Team Secret and Team Vikings today.

Team Fnatic(1st to qualify for Valorant Champions playoffs)(EMEA)

A statement has been made! @FNATIC secure their spot in the Quarterfinals. #VALORANTChampions pic.twitter.com/qEOgWxCunE — VALORANT Champions Tour (@ValorantEsports) December 3, 2021

Fnatic was the first team to qualify for Playoffs. In Group D, Fnatic defeated Cloud 9 Blue and Vision Strikers in a stiff fight by winning 2-1.

Fnatic is a team that really shows their colour in Map 3. Hence, they are underdogs, but skilful.

They are about to face KRU ESports on 10th December.

Today, the final three seats will be decided. Hence, we await the final 3 Teams that want their chance at ultimate glory.

