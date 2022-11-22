Victus XMR Warzone 2.0 Class Loadout: Best Sniper in the Game

The Victus XMR is the best in class Sniper Rifle in Warzone 2.0. This article will look at the best attachments for this gun.

The Victus XMR does an excellent job of making Al Mazran feel like a shooting range. If you have good aim and stability, there isn’t a better gun than this. This class loadout will focus on increasing the bullet velocity for the gun along with the range and ADS Speed. Without further ado, let us get into the class loadout.

Best Victus XMR Class Loadut in Warzone 2.0: Long Range Killer



The first attachment we will put on this weapon is the VLK ZLR 7MW Laser which will increase the ADS and mobility of this gun. The laser will be visible while you are ADS’ing, but that hardly matters if your aim is precise. We will need attachments that boost Mobility and ADS Speed since we will equip pretty heavy Barrel attachments later. The following attachment to increase mobility is the Breun Q900 Grip, which has the same purpose as the previous attachment, it will boost ADS Speed and help increase Movement Speed.

Next, let us look at the heavy hitters. First, we will start with the .50 Cal High-Velocity Ammunition, increasing the bullet velocity. That is the sole purpose of this attachment. Next, we will put the Bruen Counter Ops for its suppression and a welcome increase in range. In addition, it increases bullet velocity as well. Lastly, we will equip the Mack 8 33.5 Super barrel, which will help you push the range of this weapon to the max. This will help in getting a one-shot headshot over longer ranges.

Now that we have all the attachments for this weapon let us decide on a secondary. The STB 556 Rifle is the best in class regarding short and medium ranges. It will be an excellent companion for this weapon. However, you can also go with a Lachmann Sub if you prefer close-quarter engagements.

