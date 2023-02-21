Warzone 2: This New Meta M4 Loadout is the Only Gun Loadout You Will Ever Need in Season 2!

Today we will take a look at this new Warzone 2 M4 Loadout which utilizes simple attachments to make the gun a long-range laser beam.

Season 2 has brought a lot of good changes to the game and we are seeing some sort of stability in the game. In addition to tons of weapon balances, we also got four new weapons in the game. However, the most noteworthy one for us is the M4. The changes brought the gun back into the meta where it belongs. M4 has been in almost every Call of Duty and it has served its fair purpose in the meta. That is why we will look at THE meta build for M4 in the WZ battle royale.

Warzone 2 Meta Loadout by RaidAway will Help you Get the Most Ws

M4

Optic: Cronen Mini Pro

Cronen Mini Pro Magazine : 60-Round Mag

: 60-Round Mag Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

FTAC Ripper 56 Barrel: Hightower 20” Barrel

Hightower 20” Barrel Muzzle: Gauge-9 Mono

We GUARANTEE you that this is the simplest M4 build you will see out there. However, it is ALSO the most overpowered. The first attachment we will use will help us track enemies better and give us a clear line of sight while ADSing. We are talking about the Cronen Mini Pro Optic. There are alternatives like HZ Holotherm and Red Dot which you can use if you do not like the Mini Pro.

The next attachment is the 60-Round Mag which is instrumental in making sure we can take multiple gunfights with enemies without getting caught. The more ammo you have in a single mag, the more enemies you can kill. Now that the necessities are out of the way, let us get into the meat of the loadout. The FTAC Ripper 56 underbarrel will give us recoil stabilization, aiming idle stability and hip-fire accuracy. These three attachments will decrease the recoil and better the handling on an already stable M4.

The fourth attachment is the Hightower 20” Barrel which gives us bullet velocity, damage range, further recoil control, and hip-fire accuracy. This is a really important attachment to increase the TTK with the M4. The last attachment will help us fully control our recoil. The Gauge-9 Mono Muzzle offers sound suppression, increases bullet velocity, and offers more recoil control and smoothness.

That is everything you should know about the M4. As far as secondary weapons, lethal and tactical are concerned, you can go with whatever you are comfortable with. The same goes for Perk Packages. If you want to rock what RaidAway is rocking, check out his video above for more details.

Check out RaidAway on YouTube here! For more Warzone 2 content and load-outs, stay tuned at The SportsRush!

