Warzone 2 Weapon Balance Changes Nerfs the Kastov 762 and Brings the M4 Back in the Meta!

Adnan Juzar Kachwala
|Published 17/02/2023

Warzone 2 Season 2 is out now, here’s what’s changed

Warzone 2 Season 2 changes give us a nerfed Kastov 762, changes for the M4, and some changes to the M13B. Details below.

This article will take a look at the weapon balance changes given in the Patch Notes for Season 2. WZ 2 gives us Aashika Island, Resurgence mode, and weapon changes that might just change the meta for the game. This might just change people’s minds from the Fennec and RPK to the M4 and the M13B.

Warzone 2 Sees M13B in the Meta and Sees Changes for M4 and STB 556

M13B

The M13B lacked a lot in terms of mid and long-range gunfight capability. After the patch, the damage range increases it has become a lot more consistent.

  • Increased damage at mid-range
  • Increased upper torso damage

Kastov 762

The Kastov 762 can take down most enemies with a burst of accurate shots. The damage range and bullet velocity provided a faster TTK for players who used it. They reduced the damage a little to make sure the meta is a little varied.

  • Small damage reduction
  • Added additional long-range damage falloff

M4

We cannot see an increased pick rate for the M4 in the near future. However, they have just increased the semi-auto fire rate for the weapon which does not affect it.

  • Increased semi-auto rate of fire

RPK

The RPK was THE meta weapon. Now it has fallen off due to the decreased damage range and a small reduction in the ADS speed.

  • Small reduction to ADS movement speed
  • Reduced mid and long-range damage
  • Reduced damage ranges
  • Small increase to ADS time

Fennec 45

They have heavily decreased the range overall of this gun along with its headshot damage. We do not think it will keep appearing in the meta but we shall see.

  • Decreased damage overall
  • Decreased headshot damage
  • Added minimum damage against armor

Those are all the important weapon updates we covered, however, if you want to see all the weapon updates, click here.

